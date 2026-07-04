Jamshedpur Girl Involved In Making India's First Batch Of Semiconductor Chips To Share Her Journey With Prime Minister
Tanisha Gautam will interact with Narendra Modi on Saturday when he inaugurates India's first Made-in-India CG Semi OSAT plant in Sanand, Gujarat
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Jamshedpur: A girl from Jamshedpur will be sharing her journey with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launches the country’s first Made-in-India semiconductor chips on July 4. Tanisha Gautam has been instrumental in the production of these chips.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate India's first Made-in-India CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in Sanand in Gujarat. This occasion will mark the official handover of the first batch of the first Made-in-India commercial semiconductor chips to an international customer in Japan.
Tanisha's family is proud of the golden opportunity their daughter has got to interact with the Prime Minister and share her work experience. During the inauguration ceremony, Modi will interact directly with the company's engineers, technicians and other young employees.
Daughter of Tripurari Gautam of Jamshedpur, Tanisha has brought immense joy to her humble household. After completing her studies at Jamshedpur Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2022, Tanisha earned a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Tata Steel Institute of Technology, which runs in collaboration with Nettur Technical Training Foundation, in 2025. Alongside, she studied Industrial Fire Safety Management part-time online and emerged as the Jharkhand topper.
Thereafter, she received training in machine operation systems at Dr. Reddy's Pharmaceutical Company in Hyderabad in 2025, and since April 2026, she has been working as a diploma engineer trainee at CG Semi while playing a key role in India's most ambitious commercial semiconductor project. Tripurari Gautam stated that several individuals from various organs of the company have been selected, including his daughter, for the interaction with the Prime Minister.
"Tanisha will share with the Prime Minister not only her work experience but also her journey from Jamshedpur to CG Semi. I am proud of my daughter," he quipped.
He related that at the age of 18, she had to go outside for studies, which made him nervous. But his daughter's success has increased his confidence. Tanisha described July 4 as a golden day for the country and said, "I am a little nervous, but also excited to interact with the Prime Minister."
The launch of the first commercial semiconductor chip made in India places the country in the global market not only as a consumer of technology but also as an emerging producer of world-class technology. Until now, India imported expensive chips from other countries, but indigenous production will lead to economic savings while getting access to the chips at reasonable prices. This is also being described as a step towards realising the dream of a self-reliant India.