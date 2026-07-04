ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamshedpur Girl Involved In Making India's First Batch Of Semiconductor Chips To Share Her Journey With Prime Minister

Jamshedpur: A girl from Jamshedpur will be sharing her journey with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launches the country’s first Made-in-India semiconductor chips on July 4. Tanisha Gautam has been instrumental in the production of these chips.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate India's first Made-in-India CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in Sanand in Gujarat. This occasion will mark the official handover of the first batch of the first Made-in-India commercial semiconductor chips to an international customer in Japan.

Tanisha's family is proud of the golden opportunity their daughter has got to interact with the Prime Minister and share her work experience. During the inauguration ceremony, Modi will interact directly with the company's engineers, technicians and other young employees.

Daughter of Tripurari Gautam of Jamshedpur, Tanisha has brought immense joy to her humble household. After completing her studies at Jamshedpur Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2022, Tanisha earned a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Tata Steel Institute of Technology, which runs in collaboration with Nettur Technical Training Foundation, in 2025. Alongside, she studied Industrial Fire Safety Management part-time online and emerged as the Jharkhand topper.