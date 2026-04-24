ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu To Kashmir Direct Train Gets Green Signal; Railway Minister To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 30

Jammu: The Vande Bharat Express service between Srinagar and Katra will be extended to Jammu on April 30, officials of Indian Railways confirmed to ETV Bharat. The extension will be inaugurated by Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the presence of top officials, including MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The development comes more than 10 months after the Vande Bharat Express service began on the route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the all-weather train connectivity to Kashmir on June 6 last year.

The special train proved vital during last year’s floods when the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for several days. This winter, despite heavy snowfall blocking the highway again, the Vande Bharat continued operating, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for the people.

Railway officials confirmed to ETV Bharat that preparations for the historic extension are already underway, with an official order expected within a day or two. “The event will be held in Jammu, where the green signal will be given for the Vande Bharat Express to operate between Jammu and Srinagar via Katra. The train is already running between Katra and Srinagar,” they said.

The decision to extend the services to Jammu was taken by the Railway Board as the remodeling of Jammu Tawi Railway Station is near completion, with the number of platforms to be increased from three to seven, officials said.