Jammu To Kashmir Direct Train Gets Green Signal; Railway Minister To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express On April 30
Railway officials said that preparations for the historic extension are already underway, with an official order expected within a day or two, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Jammu: The Vande Bharat Express service between Srinagar and Katra will be extended to Jammu on April 30, officials of Indian Railways confirmed to ETV Bharat. The extension will be inaugurated by Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the presence of top officials, including MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The development comes more than 10 months after the Vande Bharat Express service began on the route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the all-weather train connectivity to Kashmir on June 6 last year.
The special train proved vital during last year’s floods when the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for several days. This winter, despite heavy snowfall blocking the highway again, the Vande Bharat continued operating, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for the people.
Railway officials confirmed to ETV Bharat that preparations for the historic extension are already underway, with an official order expected within a day or two. “The event will be held in Jammu, where the green signal will be given for the Vande Bharat Express to operate between Jammu and Srinagar via Katra. The train is already running between Katra and Srinagar,” they said.
The decision to extend the services to Jammu was taken by the Railway Board as the remodeling of Jammu Tawi Railway Station is near completion, with the number of platforms to be increased from three to seven, officials said.
The train will be a lifeline connecting the twin capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, and provide all-weather connectivity to the people, they added.
In February, the Railway Board approved the extension effective March 1 and issued a formal order on February 24. However, the order was withdrawn within hours, putting the extension on hold. This time, Northern Railway is proceeding cautiously and will issue a formal order only after receiving full details from the Government of India.
The board also convened in this regard and finalised the date of extension. “It is not a small event and holds an important place in the history of the railways. All the preparations are in progress, and the final touch to the event is being done,” an official of Northern Railways told ETV Bharat.
Besides extending the train, the railways have decided to increase the number of coaches from eight to 20, which will provide more space for passengers. Per the earlier order, the train will leave from Jammu at 6:15 am and will reach Srinagar at 11:10 am. From Srinagar, the train will depart at 2 pm and will reach 6:50 pm.
This Vande Bharat Express service marked the historic beginning for the Kashmir Valley as the decades-old dream of taking the train to Kashmir was fulfilled. Extending the special train up to Jammu will provide an opportunity for the people to board further trains to different parts of the country from Jammu and avail themselves of the benefit of an easier mode of transport.
Also Read