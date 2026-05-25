Jammu To Bandra In 33 Hours: Mumbaikars To Taste Orchard Fresh Kashmir Cherries As Railways Flags Off Season First Parcel Van
The parcel van left the Jammu Tawi railway station at 5:45 AM and will reach Bandra terminus in 33 hours, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Jammu: As fruit season in Kashmir begins and growers export their produce to different states of the country, the direct rail link from Kashmir to the rest of the country is all set to be the game changer.
Beginning with the perishable fruit like Cherry and strawberry, the Jammu railway division attached the season's first parcel van carrying 12 tonnes of Cherry in 966 boxes and attached it with Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Vivek Express (train number 19028 on Monday.
The train departed from Jammu Tawi railway station in the morning at 5:45 am and will be reaching Bandra terminus in 33 hours.
Cherry being a delicate and perishable fruit, the Railways has made special arrangements to ensure that fruit will reach Bandra terminus in a record time and people of Mumbai and Maharashtra will get the taste of fresh cherries picked directly from the orchards.
Commenting on the achievement of the railways, Jammu railway division's Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Uchit Singhal said, "The railways have made special arrangements to transport Cherry directly from orchards to different markets within hours. Though transporting the delicate fruit item like Cherry to markets within hours is a challenge, the railways have sufficient parcel vans and all the resources available this season to meet every demand of the traders."
Currently the cherries are being transported from Kashmir to Jammu by road and for onward journey the parcel vans are connected with trains to take them to their destinations.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Uchit Singhal said that the movement of parcel vans depends on the indents being received by the railways. "As of now, the vehicle parcel indents are received for Jammu and Katra railway stations as Cherries are being transported to Maharashtra and we have direct trains from Katra and Jammu. The growers don't want to waste any time and thus indents are received for Jammu and Katra," he said.
The railways have cleared the modalities for taking other goods directly from Kashmir to New Delhi but taking anything directly to Maharashtra, direct trains are only available from Jammu and Katra. "We are working on modalities but so far from Kashmir goods are only taken to New Delhi," the SDCM said.
He informed that on the return journey, these parcel vans bring goods related to the department of railways.
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