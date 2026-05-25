ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu To Bandra In 33 Hours: Mumbaikars To Taste Orchard Fresh Kashmir Cherries As Railways Flags Off Season First Parcel Van

Jammu: As fruit season in Kashmir begins and growers export their produce to different states of the country, the direct rail link from Kashmir to the rest of the country is all set to be the game changer.

Beginning with the perishable fruit like Cherry and strawberry, the Jammu railway division attached the season's first parcel van carrying 12 tonnes of Cherry in 966 boxes and attached it with Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Vivek Express (train number 19028 on Monday.

The train departed from Jammu Tawi railway station in the morning at 5:45 am and will be reaching Bandra terminus in 33 hours.

Cherry being a delicate and perishable fruit, the Railways has made special arrangements to ensure that fruit will reach Bandra terminus in a record time and people of Mumbai and Maharashtra will get the taste of fresh cherries picked directly from the orchards.

Commenting on the achievement of the railways, Jammu railway division's Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Uchit Singhal said, "The railways have made special arrangements to transport Cherry directly from orchards to different markets within hours. Though transporting the delicate fruit item like Cherry to markets within hours is a challenge, the railways have sufficient parcel vans and all the resources available this season to meet every demand of the traders."