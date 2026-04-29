Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Set For Launch On Thursday
The Northern Railway's train number 02601 will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in presence of CM Omar Abdullah, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jammu: It is the time to travel by train between the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu as Northern Railway is all set to run its special Vande Bharat train (number 02601) from Jammu on Thursday, April 30, 2026 extending the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train service upto Jammu.
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Office (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will flag off the special train which will mark a historic milestone in Railways in Jammu and Kashmir.
After the inauguration of the special Vande Bharat train, regular train service between Jammu and Srinagar will begin on May 2. The train will run six days a week except Tuesdays. The regular train will leave from Jammu at 6.50 am and will reach Srinagar at 11.10 am and from Srinagar it will leave at 8 am and will reach Jammu at 12.40 pm as per the preliminary schedule.
On June 6 last year, Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi had connected the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country by train when he flagged off the Vande Bharat service from Katra.
Now, the dream of connecting Srinagar with Jammu through train is being fulfilled and people will not have to board vehicles from Katra to travel upto Jammu and other parts. Their long wait is coming to an end when the railway minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train from platform number seven of Jammu Tawi railway station, dedicated for the train service to Kashmir.
Earlier, only eight coaches were part of the Vande Bharat rake and there were limited seats available for the passengers but now the number of coaches will be increased to 20 which will increase the capacity as well.
Once the railway minister flags off the train, it will cover a distance of 267 kilometers by passing through challenging geographical terrain, tunnels, world’s highest railway arch bridge across river Chenab, cable-stayed Anji Khad bridge before entering the valley which is called the heaven on the earth. The train will be equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and security and safety of the passengers will be the top most priority in this train.
Commenting about the historic event and about the train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Jammu division, Uchit Singhal said that constructed using indigenous technology, the Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience.
“It features amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based information system, and comfortable rotating seats. This service will not only reduce travel time but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism," Singhal said.
The extension of the train service upto Jammu will be a major boost for the tourism of Jammu and Kashmir as tourists will be able to get connecting trains from Jammu Tawi railway station to different parts of the country. They can also plan their tour to Kashmir valley according to the timing of the Vande Bharat train service.
Moreover, this train service will be a game changer for people of Jammu and Kashmir as even if the Jammu-Srinagar national highway shuts for vehicular movement, people can easily travel between the capital cities by train.
Earlier, they had to either wait for days together to open the national highway or buy costly air tickets. After days of closure of national highway, people used to get caught into the nightmare of traffic jams and at times, the six-hour journey was turning into 12 to 15 hours and even more, for them.
People of Kashmir valley often travel to Jammu to visit the rest of the country and especially during winters, when darbar moves to Jammu, people head towards Jammu and other parts. Their travel will also become easy. On April 30, the Darbar (seat of governance) will close in Jammu and will shift to Srinagar for the next six months. The employees of the darbar move can also avail the benefit of the train service to go to Srinagar without caring about traffic jams and condition of national highway.
Many employees of Jammu are also part of the darbar move offices and being away from their families due to their official engagements and hectic travel through roads, they were not visiting homes for weeks and months together. But now their travel could also become easier and during weekends they can visit their homes through Vande Bharat and return to office on Mondays.
History of train to Jammu and Kashmir
The history of railways in Jammu and Kashmir dates back to the pre-independence era when in 1890 a train service was started between Jammu and Sialkot (now in Pakistan). After that it was only after the 1965 war between India and Pakistan that work started to bring direct trains to Jammu from Punjab.
In 1972, the first train reached Jammu with the name of Srinagar express, now Jhelum Express and after that other trains also arrived in the winter capital. In 1981 Jammu to Udhampur train project was taken up and the foundation stone was laid by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on April 14, 1983.
After missing several deadlines, on April 13, 2005 the then PM Manmohan Singh flagged off the train service to Udhampur, which is also the headquarters of northern command. After that it was the turn of Kashmir valley to witness trains running and from October 11, 2009 onwards different sections of local train service was started and on July 4, 2014, direct train service to Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was also started and PM Narendra Modi flagged off the same.
On June 6, 2025, PM Narendra Modi connected Kashmir valley with Katra by inaugurating Vande Bharat train service from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station.