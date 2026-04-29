ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Set For Launch On Thursday

Jammu: It is the time to travel by train between the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu as Northern Railway is all set to run its special Vande Bharat train (number 02601) from Jammu on Thursday, April 30, 2026 extending the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train service upto Jammu.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Office (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will flag off the special train which will mark a historic milestone in Railways in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the inauguration of the special Vande Bharat train, regular train service between Jammu and Srinagar will begin on May 2. The train will run six days a week except Tuesdays. The regular train will leave from Jammu at 6.50 am and will reach Srinagar at 11.10 am and from Srinagar it will leave at 8 am and will reach Jammu at 12.40 pm as per the preliminary schedule.

On June 6 last year, Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi had connected the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country by train when he flagged off the Vande Bharat service from Katra.

A file photo of Vande Bharat train (ETV Bharat)

Now, the dream of connecting Srinagar with Jammu through train is being fulfilled and people will not have to board vehicles from Katra to travel upto Jammu and other parts. Their long wait is coming to an end when the railway minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train from platform number seven of Jammu Tawi railway station, dedicated for the train service to Kashmir.

Earlier, only eight coaches were part of the Vande Bharat rake and there were limited seats available for the passengers but now the number of coaches will be increased to 20 which will increase the capacity as well.

Once the railway minister flags off the train, it will cover a distance of 267 kilometers by passing through challenging geographical terrain, tunnels, world’s highest railway arch bridge across river Chenab, cable-stayed Anji Khad bridge before entering the valley which is called the heaven on the earth. The train will be equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and security and safety of the passengers will be the top most priority in this train.

Commenting about the historic event and about the train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Jammu division, Uchit Singhal said that constructed using indigenous technology, the Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience.

“It features amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based information system, and comfortable rotating seats. This service will not only reduce travel time but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism," Singhal said.