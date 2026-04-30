Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train A Reality: Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Vande Bharat Service From Jammu-Tawi Railway Station
The inaugural train was flagged off by Vaishnaw while regular services will begin from May 2, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 30, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Jammu: History has been made as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the direct Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service on Thursday to connect the twin capital cities of J&K.
Vaishnaw reached the newly constructed platform number seven of Jammu-Tawi railway station at 10:05 am and flagged off the train towards summer capital Srinagar at 10:53 am. He was flanked by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, union minister in the PMO Jitendra Singh besides other BJP leaders.
This inauguration marks the extension of the train service already operational between Katra and Srinagar since June 6 last year. The direct Jammu-Srinagar train is all set to boost tourism, trade and local commutation as people will have easier access to travel between the capital cities.
VIDEO | Jammu: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) along with J&K CM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) flags of the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/w86i0lAWOU
Earlier, only eight coaches of Vande Bharat were running between Katra and Srinagar but now the number of coaches have been increased to 20 which will provide more space for people to travel.
The two pairs of Vande Bharat will be running six days a week. The train numbers 26401 and 26402 will be running six days a week except Tuesdays and 26403 and 26404 will be running six days a week except Wednesdays.
Many people including university students were given passes to board the inaugural train from Jammu Tawi and they will be travelling upto Sangaldan railway station of Ramban district and will return Jammu in another special train.
Talking to ETV Bharat these students expressed happiness and excitement of being part of the history in making.
"This will give a boost to tourism and travel between Jammu and Srinagar will become easier. This train will help in bridging the gap and connect the hearts of the people," said Anuradha, a student of distance education department of the university of Jammu.
After today's inaugural train, the regular train service will start from May 2 and passengers can book their tickets.
The Jammu Tawi railway station was given a new look by the railway authorities of Jammu division whereas school children, railway officials, leaders of political parties and media persons were allowed to become part of this moment.
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