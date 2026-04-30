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Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train A Reality: Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Vande Bharat Service From Jammu-Tawi Railway Station

Preparations underway ahead of the flagging off ceremony of the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (JAT), in Jammu ( PTI )

Jammu: History has been made as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the direct Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service on Thursday to connect the twin capital cities of J&K.

Vaishnaw reached the newly constructed platform number seven of Jammu-Tawi railway station at 10:05 am and flagged off the train towards summer capital Srinagar at 10:53 am. He was flanked by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, union minister in the PMO Jitendra Singh besides other BJP leaders.

This inauguration marks the extension of the train service already operational between Katra and Srinagar since June 6 last year. The direct Jammu-Srinagar train is all set to boost tourism, trade and local commutation as people will have easier access to travel between the capital cities.

Earlier, only eight coaches of Vande Bharat were running between Katra and Srinagar but now the number of coaches have been increased to 20 which will provide more space for people to travel.