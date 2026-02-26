ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu-Pathankot Highway Dispute: J-K High Court Slams Govt For 70-Year Construction On Unacquired Land

Srinagar: More than seven decades after a piece of land in Digiana was taken for the Jammu-Pathankot highway, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has intervened, questioning how government agencies continued using private property without officially acquiring it or providing compensation.

In a 14-page judgement, Justice MA Chowdhary allowed a writ petition filed by Ch. Mohd. Sadiq, son of Munshi Khan and resident of Digiana Ashram, Jammu. The court directed authorities either to initiate land acquisition proceedings or return the land to the owners within six weeks.

The case revolves around two kanals of land in Khasra No. 299 (old) at Village Digiana, which the petitioner said had been occupied in 1957 for the widening of the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway without following any legal procedure.

According to the petition, the land originally belonged to the petitioner’s father, Munshi Khan, who owned 2 kanals and 11 marlas in the said Khasra number. The family had sold 11 marlas to Makhan Singh, while the remaining two kanals continued to belong to them.

However, revenue records later reflected that the Central Public Works Department had occupied the land for future widening of the highway.

The petitioner approached revenue authorities seeking compensation but was unable to obtain any clarity about the acquisition proceedings or payment. Eventually, he moved to the High Court, seeking directions for compensation along with interest from the date the land was taken over.

The petition named multiple government bodies as respondents, including the Union of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Director General of the Central Public Works Department, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Revenue Department, the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Jammu, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Pranav Kohli, along with advocate Farhan Mirza.

During the proceedings, the deputy commissioner of Jammu examined the revenue records and submitted a report to the court.

The report confirmed that the land measuring two kanals was still recorded in the name of the petitioner’s predecessors, while the Central Public Works Department was shown as occupying the land. Importantly, the administration told the court that no entry relating to acquisition proceedings or payment of compensation could be found in the records.

The Deputy Commissioner had even written to the CPWD asking it to produce acquisition records, if any existed, but no information was provided.

Different government departments attempted to distance themselves from responsibility.