ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu On High Alert After Threat Email, Drone Activity Trigger Security Crackdown

Jammu: An email threatening to target vital installations in Jammu has kept the Jammu police on high alert, and a renewed alert has been issued to keep the force vigilant all around.

All the hotels, lodges and people who have rented their accommodations have been asked to verify the credentials of the people before being allowed to use the accommodations.

Sources told ETV Bharat that an email was received on Monday in which the anti-national elements have threatened to target a few installations in the winter capital.

"The matter is being taken seriously, and a police team has been constituted to probe the matter. The source of the email is being ascertained, and once it is confirmed from where the email was sent, the necessary action will be taken," said a security source.

At present, the Amarnath yatra is underway, and security forces are keeping a strong vigil in and around Jammu and keeping an eye on every suspicious movement.