Jammu On High Alert After Threat Email, Drone Activity Trigger Security Crackdown
The Amarnath yatra is underway, and security forces are keeping a strong vigil in and around Jammu and keeping an eye on every suspicious movement.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Jammu: An email threatening to target vital installations in Jammu has kept the Jammu police on high alert, and a renewed alert has been issued to keep the force vigilant all around.
All the hotels, lodges and people who have rented their accommodations have been asked to verify the credentials of the people before being allowed to use the accommodations.
Sources told ETV Bharat that an email was received on Monday in which the anti-national elements have threatened to target a few installations in the winter capital.
"The matter is being taken seriously, and a police team has been constituted to probe the matter. The source of the email is being ascertained, and once it is confirmed from where the email was sent, the necessary action will be taken," said a security source.
At present, the Amarnath yatra is underway, and security forces are keeping a strong vigil in and around Jammu and keeping an eye on every suspicious movement.
Talking to ETV Bharat, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh said, "The security forces are already on alert due to the Amarnath yatra, and strict vigil will continue in the wake of Independence Day."
Throughout the day, Jammu police established checkpoints at different places in and around Jammu city to check vehicles. The vehicles of the flying squad of the police also kept moving to maintain the vigil.
Meanwhile, on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), both Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army are tracking the drone movement from across the borders.
In the past couple of months, drone activity has increased from across the border and on a few occasions, security forces have been able to bring a few drones down. These drones are used by the enemy forces to drop arms and ammunition and also drugs.
During the 100-day campaign by Jammu and Kashmir police against the drug menace, they had recovered a huge quantity of drugs and also arms and ammunition which were dropped from the Pakistani side with the help of drones.