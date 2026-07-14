ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu: NIA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against LeT Founder Hafiz Saeed

Jammu: A special NIA court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in connection with a case pertaining to the ongoing probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.

The order was passed by the Special Judge of the NIA Court on July 8, two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Saeed in the Pahalgam terror attack case. Saeed, designated a global terrorist by India and the United States, is also considered the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The supplementary chargesheet, filed before the special NIA court in Jammu, charges the 76-year-old Saeed in both his personal capacity and as the chief of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy front, The Resistance Front (TRF). He has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.