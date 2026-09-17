ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu NIA Court Issues NBW Against Let Commander Linked To Pahalgam, Other Major Terror Acts

Jammu: A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah, who has been linked to several major terror attacks, including the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, officials said on Thursday.

Saifullah is a resident of Changa Manga village in Pakistan’s Kasur. He is also known in the terror ranks by the aliases of Sajid Jatt, Ali Bhai, Habibullah Malik, Langda, Noomi, Numan, Usman Habib and Shani.

He is a key figure in the terror outfit’s operations and has remained active for over two decades.

The NBW comes after NIA busted a "deep-rooted" LeT module headed by Pakistani terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who was arrested with another Pakistani accomplice, Usman alias Khubaib, and three local operatives early this year.

Quoting an order issued by the special NIA court on September 8, the official said the case arose after J&K Police intercepted a LeT operative in the Pandach area of Srinagar in March, leading to the successful arrest of the entire group, particularly Abdullah, who had been on the run for 16 years, and successfully established bases outside the Union Territory.