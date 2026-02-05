ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir’s Per Capita Income Rising Faster Than Delhi; Economy Projected To Reach Rs 2.86 Lakh Crore: Economic Survey

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the first day of the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The economy of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to touch Rs 2.86 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, thanks to the massive infrastructure development and strong tax collection efforts, which have helped mitigate the slowdown in the services sector.

The comprehensive economic outlook, presented in the Legislative Assembly through the Economic Survey 2025-26, paints a positive future for the Union Territory, projecting an 8.89 per cent growth in nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a 5.82 per cent increase in real terms.

The 285-page document paints a complete scenario of an economy undergoing a transition from a dependence on traditional sectors to a more diversified model, which is driven by digital governance, industrial development, and a modernised agricultural sector. The survey paints a rosy future, saying, "The economy of Jammu and Kashmir is estimated to grow steadily, supported by sustained investment in infrastructure, improvements in human development indicators, and expansion in services.”

Though the services sector remains the leader, contributing about 61 per cent to the gross value added, the government has identified the sector as being susceptible to security-related shocks. The survey clearly mentions that the growth in the services sector experienced a slowdown in the current year, mainly due to "lower activity in tourism-related services following a recent untoward incident" that affected the number of visitors.

However, despite these regional challenges, the overall macroeconomic factors indicate an improvement in personal prosperity relative to other regions. The survey points out that the per capita income of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to increase to Rs 168,243 in 2025-26. A comparison study in the report shows a remarkable trend: the nominal per capita income of the region has registered a compound annual growth rate of 8.81 per cent from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

The survey proudly points out that "the per capita income of Jammu and Kashmir has increased faster than some of the northern states such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh". This indicates a gradual move towards national income. The difference between the per capita income of the union territory and the national average has decreased, with the local income now at 76.5 per cent of the national average, up from 71.9 per cent a decade ago.

Fiscal Consolidation and Power Sector Revenues

A major part of the survey is focused on the fiscal position of the government, which has improved considerably with a strong focus on revenue mobilisation. The government has mobilised Rs 13,521 crore in revenue in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year. The revenue breakdown indicates a clear trend, especially in the non-tax component.

The share of power sector tariffs in non-tax revenues has jumped from 56 per cent in 2021-22 to 71 per cent in 2024-25, thanks to strong collection and enforcement efforts. In the ongoing fiscal year, the tax collection in the power sector has registered an 80.71 per cent increase over 2021-22 levels, touching nearly Rs 4,908 crore.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have also been strong, registering a growth of over 34 per cent in the same period, while excise collections have grown by around 27 per cent. However, the survey indicates that fiscal flexibility is still impacted by high committed expenditures. The salary and pension outgo continues to absorb a major chunk of the state exchequer, accounting for over 52 per cent of the total revenue expenditure.

On the liability side, the government has been able to improve its debt structure considerably. The share of internal debt has increased to 68 per cent of the total liabilities, while dependence on loans from the central government has reduced to a mere 0.4 per cent, marking a clear shift towards market-based borrowing plans.

Agricultural Modernisation and Industrial Revival

The "real economy" of agriculture and industry is undergoing a strategic overhaul aimed at reducing dependency on imports and increasing export value. The agriculture sector, which supports nearly 70 per cent of the population, is being reshaped by the "Holistic Agriculture Development Programme" (HADP). This ambitious initiative, comprising 29 projects with an outlay of Rs 5,013 crore, is projected to boost the GSDP by roughly Rs 28,000 crore over five years.