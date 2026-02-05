Jammu Kashmir’s Per Capita Income Rising Faster Than Delhi; Economy Projected To Reach Rs 2.86 Lakh Crore: Economic Survey
Jammu and Kashmir’s economy is set for robust growth by 2025-26, driven by infrastructure investment, diversified sectors, strong tax collection, and enhanced development initiatives.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The economy of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to touch Rs 2.86 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, thanks to the massive infrastructure development and strong tax collection efforts, which have helped mitigate the slowdown in the services sector.
The comprehensive economic outlook, presented in the Legislative Assembly through the Economic Survey 2025-26, paints a positive future for the Union Territory, projecting an 8.89 per cent growth in nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a 5.82 per cent increase in real terms.
The 285-page document paints a complete scenario of an economy undergoing a transition from a dependence on traditional sectors to a more diversified model, which is driven by digital governance, industrial development, and a modernised agricultural sector. The survey paints a rosy future, saying, "The economy of Jammu and Kashmir is estimated to grow steadily, supported by sustained investment in infrastructure, improvements in human development indicators, and expansion in services.”
Though the services sector remains the leader, contributing about 61 per cent to the gross value added, the government has identified the sector as being susceptible to security-related shocks. The survey clearly mentions that the growth in the services sector experienced a slowdown in the current year, mainly due to "lower activity in tourism-related services following a recent untoward incident" that affected the number of visitors.
However, despite these regional challenges, the overall macroeconomic factors indicate an improvement in personal prosperity relative to other regions. The survey points out that the per capita income of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to increase to Rs 168,243 in 2025-26. A comparison study in the report shows a remarkable trend: the nominal per capita income of the region has registered a compound annual growth rate of 8.81 per cent from 2019-20 to 2024-25.
The survey proudly points out that "the per capita income of Jammu and Kashmir has increased faster than some of the northern states such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh". This indicates a gradual move towards national income. The difference between the per capita income of the union territory and the national average has decreased, with the local income now at 76.5 per cent of the national average, up from 71.9 per cent a decade ago.
- Fiscal Consolidation and Power Sector Revenues
A major part of the survey is focused on the fiscal position of the government, which has improved considerably with a strong focus on revenue mobilisation. The government has mobilised Rs 13,521 crore in revenue in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year. The revenue breakdown indicates a clear trend, especially in the non-tax component.
The share of power sector tariffs in non-tax revenues has jumped from 56 per cent in 2021-22 to 71 per cent in 2024-25, thanks to strong collection and enforcement efforts. In the ongoing fiscal year, the tax collection in the power sector has registered an 80.71 per cent increase over 2021-22 levels, touching nearly Rs 4,908 crore.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have also been strong, registering a growth of over 34 per cent in the same period, while excise collections have grown by around 27 per cent. However, the survey indicates that fiscal flexibility is still impacted by high committed expenditures. The salary and pension outgo continues to absorb a major chunk of the state exchequer, accounting for over 52 per cent of the total revenue expenditure.
On the liability side, the government has been able to improve its debt structure considerably. The share of internal debt has increased to 68 per cent of the total liabilities, while dependence on loans from the central government has reduced to a mere 0.4 per cent, marking a clear shift towards market-based borrowing plans.
- Agricultural Modernisation and Industrial Revival
The "real economy" of agriculture and industry is undergoing a strategic overhaul aimed at reducing dependency on imports and increasing export value. The agriculture sector, which supports nearly 70 per cent of the population, is being reshaped by the "Holistic Agriculture Development Programme" (HADP). This ambitious initiative, comprising 29 projects with an outlay of Rs 5,013 crore, is projected to boost the GSDP by roughly Rs 28,000 crore over five years.
Tangible results from these interventions are already visible in food security metrics. The region has progressed toward self-reliance in vegetable production, generating 496,000 quintals in 2024-25. High-value horticulture has also seen expansion, with the area under high-density apple plantations increasing from approximately 11,491 hectares in 2021-22 to over 20,034 hectares by November 2025.
The survey also records successful efforts in geographical indication (GI) branding, noting that the region has secured GI tags for seven products, including Kashmir Saffron and Bhaderwah Rajmash, with 20 more products currently in the pipeline.
In the industrial landscape, the administration claims to have reversed years of stagnation. Over the last seven years, 2,227 industrial units with a cumulative investment of Rs 15,940 crore have become operational. The "New Central Sector Scheme" has been a primary catalyst, attracting investment proposals worth Rs 14,292 crore.
The business climate has reportedly improved substantially, with the union territory now ranking fifth nationally in ease of doing business, a leap attributed to the digitisation of regulatory compliance and the reduction of over 3,000 regulatory burdens.
- Infrastructure: Power and Connectivity
The government has placed heavy emphasis on correcting the region’s historical infrastructure deficits, particularly in energy and transport. The survey outlines a massive expansion in hydropower, with 3,014 megawatts of new capacity currently under construction. Projects such as Pakal Dul, Ratle-II, Kiru, and Kwar are slated for completion by 2028, a development that is expected to double the region’s power generation capacity.
Concurrently, the transmission and distribution network has been strengthened, with capacity increasing by 44 per cent over the last six years to handle the expected load.
Road connectivity remains a central theme of the development narrative. Investments totalling Rs 61,528 crore are currently being channelled into major thoroughfares, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Motorway and the expansion of National Highway 44. Regarding the impact of these projects, the survey highlights: “The travel time between Jammu and Srinagar has reduced to about 4.5 hours from earlier 7 to 12 hours.”
To ensure all-weather access to remote regions, 11 tunnels are under construction, with the Zojila Tunnel and others progressing toward completion. Rural connectivity has also seen aggressive expansion, with 19,518 kilometres of roads completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, connecting over 2,100 habitations.
- Tourism Resilience and Social Indicators
While the tourism sector faced headwinds in 2025, recording 1.78 crore visits compared to the previous year’s surge, it remains a vital economic pillar. The survey describes tourism as “a key driver of economic growth, employment, and livelihood generation in Jammu and Kashmir”.
The government is actively pivoting toward diversification to insulate the sector from volatility. New initiatives include the promotion of border tourism and adventure circuits and the development of 75 new destinations. A notable addition highlighted in the survey is the opening of the "Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood" chrysanthemum garden, designed to extend the tourist season into the autumn months.
On the social front, the survey presents strong evidence of improved living standards. Life expectancy at birth in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 74.3 years, the highest in the country after Kerala and Delhi. Critical health indicators such as the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) have declined to 14, while the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has dropped to single digits at 9.8, achieving Sustainable Development Goal targets ahead of schedule.
The near-universalisation of institutional births, which now stands at 99.7 per cent, underscores the expanded reach of the public health infrastructure. The report notes the impact of health insurance, stating: “A total of 87.64 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued, resulting in savings of Rs 3,435 crore in treatment costs.”
- Employment and Digital Governance
The economic recovery has translated into improved labour market conditions. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24 from 6.7 per cent in 2019-20. This improvement is mirrored in the labour force participation rate, which rose to 64.3 per cent. The administration credits this shift to a mix of public infrastructure spending and targeted self-employment schemes.
Referring to specific youth initiatives, the survey says, “The Mission YUVA initiative has facilitated financial assistance to 10,329 aspiring entrepreneurs, involving an amount of Rs 594 crore.”
The survey notes that “Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the distinction of being ranked number one among all states and union territories in providing online services”, with the number of e-services expanding from 60 to 1,546 in just three years. This digital push extends to financial inclusion as well, with the region recording a high saturation of banking services. The Jan Dhan Yojana coverage has reached 23.10 lakh bank accounts, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has seen a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in disbursements to small business owners.
