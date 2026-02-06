ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Yet Benefit From Indus Water Treaty Abeyance, Says Omar Abdullah

Replying to a question about J&K’s statehood demand and the NC government’s plan B in this regard, Abdullah said that he was hopeful that it would be given to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The challenges we faced last year were the terror attack in Baisaran Pahalgam, which put everything on backtrack and all the economic activities stopped, and the second was floods in August and September, due to which J&K suffered,” he said.

Accompanied by his council of ministers, advisor and officers of the finance department, the chief minister maintained that despite all challenges, the government has been able to prepare a budget which focuses on providing relief to the poor people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We can also divert the water from the Chenab River near Akhnoor and can irrigate more areas in Jammu,” he said.

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Jammu, Abdullah said that the government had to construct a barrage in Wullar on the Jhelum River through which the generation capacity of the lower Jhelum, Uri I and Uri II power projects can be increased.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the Union Territory has yet to benefit from the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) because the generation capacity of existing hydropower projects cannot be increased.

He maintained that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is agrarian-based, and the government has tried to focus on the sector.

“One of the challenges in this sector is the shrinking of agricultural land and responding to it. You can’t ban the land use. You have to try to make it difficult but can’t make it impossible because people have the right to build their houses, and they have the right to use the land as they want,” Abdullah said.

However, he said the government was doing everything possible to protect the land. “One of the indicators of that is the decision of the government of India to suspend the railway projects to Pahalgam and Shopian because both these projects were taking fertile and productive agriculture and horticulture land for the alignment of the railways,” Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government had requested the Northern Railways to put those projects on hold in order to protect that land. “I am thankful to the Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for putting that project on hold. Wherever possible, we endeavour to reduce the use of agricultural land and increase agricultural land,” he added.

Responding to the issue of regularisation of daily wagers, Abdullah said that a committee is working on preparing a policy through which these daily wagers will be regularised in a phased manner. “We don’t want them to get caught in any legal battle if any discrepancy remains in the regularisation policy and somebody goes to court. The committee is working on the policy,” he said.

When asked about his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which irks the Congress party, and it was evident yesterday during Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra’s speech in the Assembly on Thursday, Abdullah said that his family had taught him respect since childhood, and he praises anyone who helps us.

“Why shouldn’t I praise PM, HM and FM, as J&K has been given funds under SASCI, which were earlier missing? I have praised Dr Manmohan Singh as well when he gave us two central universities,” he said.

Commenting on major players in the health sector not coming to Jammu and Kashmir, the CM said that he was never in favour of having bigger private players in Jammu and Kashmir, as small private players work much better at affordable rates.

“Moreover, I want to strengthen our own medical colleges and AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir for better delivery of healthcare,” he said.