ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Voters Born After October 2006 Unable To Register Online Due To App Constraints

Jammu: Thousands of eligible youth in Jammu and Kashmir born after October 1, 2006, have been unable to register online as voters for the last two years because the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) digital ‘BLO App’ does not accept their data, officials and political leaders said on Saturday.

Election officials are asking eligible applicants to submit physical documents, including birth certificates and Form 6, for manual processing. However, digital registration remains stalled until the official qualifying date is updated.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, booth-level officers (BLOs) told ETV Bharat that since October 2024, the digital system has put on hold all new voter registrations for youth born after October 1, 2006.

Screengrab of BLO App (ETV Bharat)

"We have raised this issue with higher authorities after many new voters haven't been registered on the app. For our personal information, we have made a list of such youth who have reached the age of 18 years in our designated areas and have got their documents as well, but we can't upload their details on the app as there is no option to register them,” claimed a BLO.

Another officer in the Jammu district said that the deputy commissioner, who also serves as the district election officer, issued a circular on October 8 ordering a special intensive revision (SIR) drive to enrol new voters on October 10 and 11.

The officer added that the drive commenced Saturday morning, but the election staff is not able to register any new voters born after October 1, 2006. “The application has restrictions, so we asked the electors to furnish their details, and as and when the app allows us to register them online, we will complete the registration,” the BLO said.

As per Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Article 326 of the Constitution of India, the minimum age requirement for a new voter is 18 years, and the BLOs have to register them before forwarding the details to higher authorities. Now, after the introduction of the BLO App, the manual process has become digital, and BLOs fill the required Form 6 online.

However, the restriction has raised concerns among people in Jammu and Kashmir, and people have asked the authorities to seriously look into it.