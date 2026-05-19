Jammu Kashmir Tribals Fear Census 2027 Snub As Self Enumeration Begins
The Gujjar and Bakerwal community besides Chopans, who are on way to the highland pastures fear exclusion from the crucial exercise.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing Self Enumeration under Census 2027, Gujjar and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir who are currently migrating along with their herds of livestock to highland pastures in the valley fear exclusion from the crucial rolls due to lack of Internet connectivity and awareness among this population.
The self-enumeration began from 17 May and will conclude on May 31. By logging in to the census portal citizens will directly submit their census information digitally through a secure online method. But the hundreds of nomads have migrated to higher pastures of the Kashmir valley, who do not have access to mobile phones, Internet facilities on the inaccessible terrains and have no awareness of self enumeration.
“How will they log in and upload their data as they are presently in high altitude pastures and meadows?” asked Amir Chowdhary, spokesperson of Gujjar Bakarwal Students Alliance (GBSA).
Choudhary said that the census for tribal nomadic population should preferably be conducted during the winter season, when families are present in the plains and can be counted properly. “In the 2011 census, the tribal population was shown as 11 lakh when the number was higher. It happened because tribals missed out the census due to their migration. We fear the same process will be repeated and our numbers will be shown less as the whole population will not be counted or covered on the census,” he said.
Anwar Choudhary, another tribal activist, said census data is important for framing policies, welfare schemes, political representation, and reservation policies. “Gujjar Bakarwal population in Jammu and Kashmir is around 30 lakh but as per census 2011, our numbers are shown as 11 lakh. The true figures can only emerge through a properly planned and inclusive census process,” he said, urging the Census department of Jammu and Kashmir and government to take cognisance of the issue.
The activists suggested involving local stakeholders, tribal departments, and specialised field agencies, along with the use of satellite assistance, offline digital devices, and ground-level outreach mechanisms to ensure that no tribal family remains excluded.
Zahid Parwaz Choudhary, tribal activist and research scholar at University of Kashmir, said the Census department should extend the deadline or postpone the survey for a few months. “It should ideally be conducted between December and March, when people return from the mountains. During the 2011 Census, a similar mistake happened. Because our people were up in the meadows, the population count was completely inaccurate. This mistake should not be repeated,” he said.
Similar concerns have arisen in the Chopan communities of the Valley, who too migrate to highland pastures and grazing lands with flocks of sheep and cattle.
Tariq Ahmad Chopan, a scholar of history at University of Kashmir, like tribals of Gujjar and Bakerwals, Chopans too will miss out the self enumeration as both migrate to same grazing lands and pastures. “Either heads of the families alongwith their members or whole families from Chopans migrate to high pastures. The census department should not ignore them in enumeration,” Chopan said.
Allaying their fear, Amit Sharma, Director Census, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said that not a single person from Gujjar and Bakerwal population will be left out in the census and in self enumeration. “Today, I am holding a meeting with the Principal Conservator of Forests, Directors of Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Directors of School Education Departments. We will use the services of officials, mobile teachers from these departments for the census of tribals. We will not leave a single person from Gujjar and Bakerwal population in the census and in self enumeration,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
While self enumeration began on May 17, the second phase of Population Enumeration will be conducted in February 2027 in normal areas while in snow-bound and non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir it will be conducted in September 2027. This phase will collect demographic and socio-economic information relating to population, age, gender, literacy, occupation, migration, marital status, disability, fertility and other demographic indicators.
“Those who cannot even speak for themselves must not be ignored in a democratic exercise as important as the census,” Amir Choudhary, the tribal activist, said.
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