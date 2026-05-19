ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Tribals Fear Census 2027 Snub As Self Enumeration Begins

A group of shepherds herd a flock of sheep along a roadside in the lush green hills of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing Self Enumeration under Census 2027, Gujjar and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir who are currently migrating along with their herds of livestock to highland pastures in the valley fear exclusion from the crucial rolls due to lack of Internet connectivity and awareness among this population.

The self-enumeration began from 17 May and will conclude on May 31. By logging in to the census portal citizens will directly submit their census information digitally through a secure online method. But the hundreds of nomads have migrated to higher pastures of the Kashmir valley, who do not have access to mobile phones, Internet facilities on the inaccessible terrains and have no awareness of self enumeration.

“How will they log in and upload their data as they are presently in high altitude pastures and meadows?” asked Amir Chowdhary, spokesperson of Gujjar Bakarwal Students Alliance (GBSA).

Choudhary said that the census for tribal nomadic population should preferably be conducted during the winter season, when families are present in the plains and can be counted properly. “In the 2011 census, the tribal population was shown as 11 lakh when the number was higher. It happened because tribals missed out the census due to their migration. We fear the same process will be repeated and our numbers will be shown less as the whole population will not be counted or covered on the census,” he said.

Anwar Choudhary, another tribal activist, said census data is important for framing policies, welfare schemes, political representation, and reservation policies. “Gujjar Bakarwal population in Jammu and Kashmir is around 30 lakh but as per census 2011, our numbers are shown as 11 lakh. The true figures can only emerge through a properly planned and inclusive census process,” he said, urging the Census department of Jammu and Kashmir and government to take cognisance of the issue.

The activists suggested involving local stakeholders, tribal departments, and specialised field agencies, along with the use of satellite assistance, offline digital devices, and ground-level outreach mechanisms to ensure that no tribal family remains excluded.