ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir To Issue SOPs Against Bovine Smuggling After BJP Flags 'Alarming Rise'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to roll out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the rising smuggling of bovine animals in the Union Territory. This move follows demands from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP for a “zero tolerance” policy to tackle illegal bovine transport, which has raised concerns about law and order, social harmony, and national security.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday gave his nod to form a committee to draft comprehensive SOPs for regulating bovine transport in the region. The committee has been asked to examine existing laws and legal frameworks to prepare detailed SOPs governing bovine transport both by vehicles and on foot.

It will draft standard inspection procedures to prevent illegal transport and ensure smooth movement of lawful consignments, and also recommend technology-enabled solutions for transparency and efficiency.

Headed by the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department, the panel will comprise the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Director Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu as its members.

The committee will examine the regulatory framework governing bovine transport. This includes central laws, prescribed documentation, and verification protocols, such as permits and health certificates, which enforcement agencies must check during inspections. It will also recommend measures to ensure animal welfare during transportation or on-foot movement, in conformity with applicable laws and guidelines, and suggest mechanisms for effective coordination among the police, transport, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments and district administration.

The move comes after several incidents of violence and law and order issues were reported in Jammu involving bovine transportation from the Jammu region to the Kashmir valley. The demand was also raised by BJP president for Jammu and Kashmir and Rajya Sabha Sat Sharma.

On Thursday (April 9), police in Jammu said that they rescued 24 bovine animals and seized a vehicle used for transporting them outside the district. Police filed an FIR after it alleged that an attack on its personnel, who thwarted bovine smuggling.