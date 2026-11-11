ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorists Open Fire On CRPF Personnel In South Kashmir's Kulgam Amid Manoj Sinha's Visit To District

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were injured, one of them critically, when suspected terrorists opened fire on a CRPF outpost in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is in the district to attend the Veshow festival at Government Degree College.

The suspected attackers fired upon the paramilitary personnel of the 46th CRPF Battalion at around 2.15 pm.

"Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," a CRPF spokesperson said.

Security forces rushed to the area soon after the attack. This is the first attack since two migrant workers were shot dead in Kulgam in July.