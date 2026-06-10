ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Killed In 'Accidental' Grenade Blast In Uri

Srinagar: Two soldiers died in an alleged accidental grenade blast in the Uri sector of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Quoting Officials, PTI reported that a hand grenade exploded 'accidentally' during routine handing over of equipment at a camp in Kamalkote in Uri, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured jawans were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the report said.

"Inquest proceedings as required under law have been initiated," the officials said.

Army Chief Reviews Ops Preparedness At Northern Command

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur district and reviewed its operational preparedness, capability development and ongoing modernisation initiatives.