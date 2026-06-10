Jammu Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Killed In 'Accidental' Grenade Blast In Uri
The injured jawans were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Srinagar: Two soldiers died in an alleged accidental grenade blast in the Uri sector of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Quoting Officials, PTI reported that a hand grenade exploded 'accidentally' during routine handing over of equipment at a camp in Kamalkote in Uri, resulting in injuries to two jawans.
The injured jawans were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the report said.
"Inquest proceedings as required under law have been initiated," the officials said.
Army Chief Reviews Ops Preparedness At Northern Command
Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur district and reviewed its operational preparedness, capability development and ongoing modernisation initiatives.
"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited Northern Command and reviewed its operational preparedness, capability development and modernisation initiatives," Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said on X.
#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited @NorthernComd_IA and reviewed its operational preparedness, capability development and modernisation initiatives. He was briefed on the conduct of Multi-Domain Operations, #TechAbsorption, infrastructure development and integrated combat… pic.twitter.com/qqAa29nVsC— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 10, 2026
During the visit on Tuesday, the army chief was briefed on the conduct of multi-domain operations, technology absorption, infrastructure development and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of military operations, officials said.
Interacting with officers of the Northern Command and various formation headquarters through a hybrid format, General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of harnessing emerging technologies and fostering innovation to enhance operational effectiveness in an increasingly dynamic security environment, the ADGPI said.
He also reviewed measures aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and ensuring readiness to meet evolving security challenges.
Commending all ranks for their unwavering commitment and operational excellence, he lauded their sustained efforts in maintaining a high state of combat readiness.
The visit forms part of the Army’s ongoing focus on transformation, networking and data-centric warfare capabilities to strengthen operational effectiveness and preparedness, officials added.
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