ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Recites ‘Vande Mataram’ As LG Leads, CM Omar Abdullah Calls It ‘Outside Dictation’

Students and teachers take part in an event to mark 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', in South Kashmir ( PTI )

Srinagar: A controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led mass recitations of Vande Mataram in the Union Territory, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticising the move to make the national song’s recitation mandatory for school students and teachers, saying it was done without the consent of the elected government.

A directive of the Department of Culture, J&K, had mandated participation of students and staff in musical and cultural programmes to commemorate the 150th year of the national song. The Directors of Jammu and Kashmir school education departments were designated as nodal officers for coordinating the programmes on ‘Vande Mataram’.

But it had raised objections from Muslim religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, who termed the event as aimed at imposing RSS ideology. Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Muttahida Majlis Ulema, a grouping of Muslim religious bodies, declared it “un-Islamic” and demanded that LG Sinha and Chief Minister Abdullah withdraw the “coercive” directive.

“This decision has not been made by the cabinet. The education minister did not sign on to it,” said Abdullah. “We should decide what happens in our schools without outside dictation on these matters.”

Representational Image | J&K CM Omar Abdullah addressing a rally. (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister was on a day-long roadshow campaign for the party candidate Aga Syed Mehmood for the November 11 Budgam bypolls. The bypolls were necessitated after Abdullah vacated the seat and retained the family's Ganderbal constituency. He had won both seats in the legislative assembly polls last year.