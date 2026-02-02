ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Reports Three Terror-Related Deaths In January 2026, Among Lowest In Recent Years

Security personnel during the ninth day of one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, in Kulgam, J&K, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. ( File/PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three terror-related deaths in January 2026, matching the records from January last year and marking one of the lowest figures for the month since 2020, according to police.

The deaths included one security force member, one terrorist and one unidentified Pakistani intruder, while no civilian casualties were reported during the month.

The January 2026 toll of three deaths is significantly lower than several previous Januarys. In January 2025, three people were also killed, including one security forces member and two terrorists. January 2024 saw just one death, that of a terrorist, with no civilian or security forces casualties.

By contrast, January 2023 recorded 11 killings, including seven civilians and four terrorists, while January 2022 witnessed 24 deaths, largely during counter-terror operations in which 22 terrorists and two security forces personnel were killed. January 2021 saw 11 deaths, and January 2020 recorded the highest January toll in recent years at 26, including 22 terrorists and four security forces personnel.

Representational Image (X/@ChinarcorpsIA)

The first fatal incident of January 2026 occurred on January 20 in the upper reaches of the Chhatroo area of Kishtwar district. Havildar Gajendra Singh of the elite Para Special Forces was killed during an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists while being part of Operation TRASHI-I. Eight other soldiers were injured when terrorists lobbed grenades and opened fire on a joint search team comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Singh succumbed to critical injuries at a military hospital in Udhampur. Three of the injured soldiers were airlifted for specialised treatment. Security forces later recovered an underground terrorist hideout at an altitude of about 12,000 feet, stocked with rations and other supplies, in the remote area.