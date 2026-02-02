Jammu Kashmir Reports Three Terror-Related Deaths In January 2026, Among Lowest In Recent Years
January 2026 saw three terror-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, matching last year’s low, reflecting effective counterterror operations and improved security measures.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three terror-related deaths in January 2026, matching the records from January last year and marking one of the lowest figures for the month since 2020, according to police.
The deaths included one security force member, one terrorist and one unidentified Pakistani intruder, while no civilian casualties were reported during the month.
The January 2026 toll of three deaths is significantly lower than several previous Januarys. In January 2025, three people were also killed, including one security forces member and two terrorists. January 2024 saw just one death, that of a terrorist, with no civilian or security forces casualties.
By contrast, January 2023 recorded 11 killings, including seven civilians and four terrorists, while January 2022 witnessed 24 deaths, largely during counter-terror operations in which 22 terrorists and two security forces personnel were killed. January 2021 saw 11 deaths, and January 2020 recorded the highest January toll in recent years at 26, including 22 terrorists and four security forces personnel.
The first fatal incident of January 2026 occurred on January 20 in the upper reaches of the Chhatroo area of Kishtwar district. Havildar Gajendra Singh of the elite Para Special Forces was killed during an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists while being part of Operation TRASHI-I. Eight other soldiers were injured when terrorists lobbed grenades and opened fire on a joint search team comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Singh succumbed to critical injuries at a military hospital in Udhampur. Three of the injured soldiers were airlifted for specialised treatment. Security forces later recovered an underground terrorist hideout at an altitude of about 12,000 feet, stocked with rations and other supplies, in the remote area.
On January 24, security forces killed a Pakistani JeM terrorist, identified as Usmaan, alias Abu Maviya, during an encounter in Parhetar village of the Billawar area in Kathua district. Police said Usmaan was active in the Kathua-Udhampur belt and was involved in multiple attacks on security forces.
Officials said Usmaan opened fire with an M4 rifle during a brief exchange before being killed. His weapon and ammunition were recovered from the site. According to officials, two other Pakistani terrorists, identified as Zubair and Maavi, are believed to be operating in the Billawar forests.
The third fatal incident took place on January 25 along the international border in the Samba district, where Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified Pakistani intruder. Officials said the intruder attempted to cross into Indian territory through the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector and was challenged before being neutralised.
While January 2026 indicates a relatively low level of casualties, police data show that violence persisted on a larger scale over the previous year. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a total of 119 people were killed in terror-related incidents across the Union Territory during 2025.
Among those killed last year were 44 terrorists, 21 security forces personnel, 53 civilians, and one unidentified person.
Security officials claim that the comparatively low January 2026 toll reflects sustained counterterror operations and enhanced surveillance, particularly in border districts and forested belts of the Jammu region, even as the risk of infiltration remains.
“Last year was relatively peaceful compared to previous years. More than 40 terrorists were neutralised, and over 50 lives were lost. Even so, 2025 marked an improvement over earlier years. This year has begun on a positive note, with security forces on the ground remaining alert, and any attempt to disrupt peace in the region will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law,” said a senior police official.
