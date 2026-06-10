ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Records 42 Percent Rainfall Deficit This Year; Experts Warn Of Looming Water Crisis

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is facing an increasingly serious water crisis, with the Union Territory recording a 42 percent rainfall deficit so far this year, raising concerns over drinking water supply, irrigation, hydropower generation and ecological sustainability.

According to official meteorological data, Jammu and Kashmir received only 145.8 mm of precipitation between January 1 and June 9 against the normal 251.3 mm. In simple terms, the region has received barely three-fifths of the rainfall it would normally get during this period, leaving a shortfall of nearly 106 mm (42%). The deficit has widened despite intermittent wet spells in recent weeks.

May was particularly dry, with the region receiving 49.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 93.9 mm, translating into a 47 percent deficit.

A view of Lal Chowk on a rainy day in Srinagar (IANS)

The prolonged dry spell has triggered alarm among water resource managers and environmental experts, who warn that shrinking river flows, declining reservoir levels and reduced groundwater recharge could affect millions of people if the trend continues.

The latest figures indicate that both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions are experiencing below-normal precipitation, though the impact has been more pronounced in districts that depend heavily on snowmelt-fed rivers, streams and springs. Officials say the deficit comes at a crucial time when agricultural activity is picking up and water demand is rising across urban and rural areas.

The growing concern follows months of warnings from experts and government agencies about a looming water stress situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this year, meteorological data showed the Union Territory had already recorded significant rainfall deficits since March, with several districts reporting sharply below-normal precipitation.

The latest figures add to a troubling pattern that has persisted across multiple seasons. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed consecutive years of below-normal precipitation, including deficient winters marked by low snowfall and weak western disturbances.