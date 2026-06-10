Jammu Kashmir Records 42 Percent Rainfall Deficit This Year; Experts Warn Of Looming Water Crisis
Meteorological data have revealed that the UT received only 145.8 mm of precipitation between January 1 and June 9 against the normal 251.3 mm.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is facing an increasingly serious water crisis, with the Union Territory recording a 42 percent rainfall deficit so far this year, raising concerns over drinking water supply, irrigation, hydropower generation and ecological sustainability.
According to official meteorological data, Jammu and Kashmir received only 145.8 mm of precipitation between January 1 and June 9 against the normal 251.3 mm. In simple terms, the region has received barely three-fifths of the rainfall it would normally get during this period, leaving a shortfall of nearly 106 mm (42%). The deficit has widened despite intermittent wet spells in recent weeks.
May was particularly dry, with the region receiving 49.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 93.9 mm, translating into a 47 percent deficit.
The prolonged dry spell has triggered alarm among water resource managers and environmental experts, who warn that shrinking river flows, declining reservoir levels and reduced groundwater recharge could affect millions of people if the trend continues.
The latest figures indicate that both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions are experiencing below-normal precipitation, though the impact has been more pronounced in districts that depend heavily on snowmelt-fed rivers, streams and springs. Officials say the deficit comes at a crucial time when agricultural activity is picking up and water demand is rising across urban and rural areas.
The growing concern follows months of warnings from experts and government agencies about a looming water stress situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this year, meteorological data showed the Union Territory had already recorded significant rainfall deficits since March, with several districts reporting sharply below-normal precipitation.
The latest figures add to a troubling pattern that has persisted across multiple seasons. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed consecutive years of below-normal precipitation, including deficient winters marked by low snowfall and weak western disturbances.
Previous assessments showed the region experienced a 65 percent precipitation deficit during the winter months from December 2025 to February 2026, while February alone recorded an 89 percent shortfall. Experts have warned that repeated dry winters are steadily weakening the region's water reserves and reducing the natural replenishment of rivers, streams and springs.
Srinagar -based independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said the current deficit should not be viewed as an isolated weather event but as part of a broader pattern of declining precipitation. He said successive dry seasons have already begun affecting river flows, spring discharge and groundwater recharge in several areas.
"If this trend continues through the summer months, the pressure on agriculture, drinking water supplies and hydropower generation is likely to increase further," Faizan said, adding that scattered rain spells in recent weeks had provided only temporary relief and were insufficient to bridge the large precipitation gap.
The impact is already visible in several water bodies. The Jhelum River, considered the lifeline of Kashmir, has recorded unusually low water levels in recent months, while concerns have also been raised over declining discharge in major rivers and tributaries across the Union Territory.
Officials and experts warn that continued rainfall deficiency could adversely affect agriculture, particularly paddy cultivation, which relies heavily on adequate water availability during the summer months.
Hydropower generation is another area of concern. Reduced inflows into rivers and reservoirs can affect electricity production in a region where hydropower remains a major energy source. Lower water availability may also strain drinking water supply schemes in both urban and rural areas.
Environmental experts say the situation is being aggravated by changing climate patterns, shrinking snow reserves and glacier retreat, which are altering traditional water cycles across the Himalayan region.
Faizan said the region is entering the peak summer season with a significant rainfall deficit already in place, making water sources dependent on winter snowfall and spring precipitation particularly vulnerable.
Officials said water resource departments and meteorological agencies are closely monitoring the evolving situation. While periodic rainfall has provided some relief in recent weeks, experts maintain that sustained and widespread precipitation will be necessary to offset the large seasonal deficit.
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