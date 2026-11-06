Jammu Kashmir Ration Dealers Oppose Govt's Move to Introduce Face Authentication
Around 6,643 FPS dealers in J&K are opposing the face authentication order.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to launch Face Authentication-based ration distribution across all Fair Price Shops (FPS).
The decision has, however, drawn opposition from fair price shop dealers across the Union Territory.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched the Face Authentication feature for the Electronic Public Distribution System (ePDS) in Kolkata on September 29 this year to provide an additional verification mode, particularly useful when fingerprint authentication fails.
However, around 6,643 FPS dealers in J&K are opposing the order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs on October 8 regarding the mandatory implementation of Face Authentication.
“I am directed to state that this Department intends to implement the Face Authentication facility through the Aadhaar FaceIT App at all Fair Price Shops across the UT of J&K from the next distribution cycle as a major reform initiative under the Public Distribution System. It is felt that the introduction of Face Authentication is a positive step towards ensuring a transparent and beneficiary-centric PDS. The system provides for inclusive and hassle-free authentication and will address long-pending issues of authentication failure due to worn-out fingerprints in the case of elderly persons, labourers, and artisans, as well as the non-receipt of OTPs due to poor network connectivity,” an official order stated.
The order further read, “It will eliminate proxy distribution and impersonation, ensure that food grains reach only genuine and entitled beneficiaries, curb diversion and pilferage, and ensure real-time, geo-tagged, and transparent distribution. It will also provide greater convenience to beneficiaries, as authentication can be done without requiring a physical Aadhaar card or registered mobile number, thereby improving the overall efficiency of FPS operations. In view of these benefits, it has been decided that Face Authentication shall be implemented mandatorily in all Fair Price Shops of the UT from the distribution cycle of November 2026 onwards. You are, therefore, requested to ensure the installation and configuration of the FaceID App on the smartphones of all FPS dealers, impart necessary training, and conduct extensive IEC activities for beneficiary awareness.”
Reacting to the directive, Ajay Gupta, president of the Fair Price Shop Dealers Association, Jammu, said that present ration distribution on OTP and Aadhaar-based biometric (fingerprint) verification are convenient for consumers. “Now, the process is being shifted to face identification of the head of the family. If the head of the family is unwell, out of the state, or away at work, how will other family members draw their ration?” Gupta told ETV Bharat.
He said that FPS dealers want all three verification options maintained for smooth distribution. “Some far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir face severe internet connectivity issues. How can we operate such a system there? Moreover, our income will take a direct hit because commission is tied strictly to ration distribution. These rules are being imposed on us without addressing ground realities,” he added.
Nisar Ahmad Mir, an FPS dealer from Anantnag district in Kashmir, said that Face ID authentication would be both time-consuming for consumers and expensive for dealers. “All dealers are required to install the Face App, for which a smartphone is mandatory. How can dealers who cannot afford a smartphone comply? We barely manage household expenses on a commission of Rs 180 per 100 kg of ration. With this margin, we cannot even pay school fees for our children, let alone purchase smartphones costing more than Rs 20,000,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
Sanjay Abrol, another dealer, expressed concern that generating Face IDs at ration depots would cause delays and overcrowding. “Creating Face IDs at the shops will lead to chaotic long queues. Mostly, women come to fetch ration while men go out for work. How can the head of the family skip work just to stand in line for ration authentication?” Abrol said.
He said that the existing biometric machines provided to them are old and malfunctioning. “We will be compelled to buy smartphones out of our small commission margins, while also managing shop rent and electricity bills,” he said.
As per the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir has 25,63,664 registered ration cards covering a total of 1,01,74,943 beneficiaries.
Departmental officials, however, maintained that the reforms are intended to “streamline the PDS network and make it more transparent, accessible, and beneficiary-friendly.”
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana told ETV Bharat that the government remains committed to making ration distribution hassle-free and transparent. “The Face ID issue has been brought to my notice. I have taken up the matter with the concerned officers and will personally look into the concerns raised by the dealers,” Rana said.
Biswamber Basu, National General Secretary of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), said that Face ID authentication is meant to be optional rather than mandatory under central guidelines. “If dealers in Jammu and Kashmir are being forced to adopt Face ID authentication only, our federation will take up the issue directly with the Government of India,” Basu told ETV Bharat.
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