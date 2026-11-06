ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Ration Dealers Oppose Govt's Move to Introduce Face Authentication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched the Face Authentication feature for the Electronic Public Distribution System (ePDS) in Kolkata on September 29 this year to provide an additional verification mode, particularly useful when fingerprint authentication fails.

However, around 6,643 FPS dealers in J&K are opposing the order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs on October 8 regarding the mandatory implementation of Face Authentication.

“I am directed to state that this Department intends to implement the Face Authentication facility through the Aadhaar FaceIT App at all Fair Price Shops across the UT of J&K from the next distribution cycle as a major reform initiative under the Public Distribution System. It is felt that the introduction of Face Authentication is a positive step towards ensuring a transparent and beneficiary-centric PDS. The system provides for inclusive and hassle-free authentication and will address long-pending issues of authentication failure due to worn-out fingerprints in the case of elderly persons, labourers, and artisans, as well as the non-receipt of OTPs due to poor network connectivity,” an official order stated.

The order further read, “It will eliminate proxy distribution and impersonation, ensure that food grains reach only genuine and entitled beneficiaries, curb diversion and pilferage, and ensure real-time, geo-tagged, and transparent distribution. It will also provide greater convenience to beneficiaries, as authentication can be done without requiring a physical Aadhaar card or registered mobile number, thereby improving the overall efficiency of FPS operations. In view of these benefits, it has been decided that Face Authentication shall be implemented mandatorily in all Fair Price Shops of the UT from the distribution cycle of November 2026 onwards. You are, therefore, requested to ensure the installation and configuration of the FaceID App on the smartphones of all FPS dealers, impart necessary training, and conduct extensive IEC activities for beneficiary awareness.”

Reacting to the directive, Ajay Gupta, president of the Fair Price Shop Dealers Association, Jammu, said that present ration distribution on OTP and Aadhaar-based biometric (fingerprint) verification are convenient for consumers. “Now, the process is being shifted to face identification of the head of the family. If the head of the family is unwell, out of the state, or away at work, how will other family members draw their ration?” Gupta told ETV Bharat.

He said that FPS dealers want all three verification options maintained for smooth distribution. “Some far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir face severe internet connectivity issues. How can we operate such a system there? Moreover, our income will take a direct hit because commission is tied strictly to ration distribution. These rules are being imposed on us without addressing ground realities,” he added.