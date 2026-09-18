J-K Terror Module Busted: Three Accused From Rajouri 'Provided Shelter, Logistics' To LeT Terrorists; Probe Underway
Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly harboured and facilitated the movement of terrorists associated with the proscribed LeT group.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Rajouri: In a major revelation, investigation into a suspected terror support network has brought to light the alleged involvement of three persons from Kot Charwal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.
Police said the accused allegedly sheltered terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and helped them move through the Rajouri-Reasi and Pir Panjal areas.
Officials said the three suspects were part of the logistics module linked to the banned LeT terror group.
As per officials, a case (FIR No. 95/2026) was filed at Dharamsal police station of Rajouri. "During further investigation into the terror module, it has emerged that three accused persons, Mohd Azam, Zakir Hussain and Mohd Mushtaq, all residents of Kot Charwal were allegedly part of a logistic support module linked to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," police said in an official statement.
According to the investigation, the accused allegedly harboured and facilitated the movement of terrorists associated with the proscribed outfit.
Their alleged role in assisting, harbouring and facilitating the movement of terrorists who were subsequently killed in an encounter at Chassana, Reasi, in 2023 has also emerged, officials added.
The investigation further revealed that the accused had allegedly provided shelter and logistical assistance to multiple terrorist groups and facilitated their movement across the Rajouri-Reasi districts and through the Pir Panjal region up to Shopian.
During the course of the investigation, on Thursday (September 17), police also recovered one pistol with a magazine and ammunition, along with two Chinese grenades, based on disclosures allegedly made by the accused.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
#WhiteKnightCorps | #CounterTerrorismOperations— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 17, 2026
𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗡 | 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗗
In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in… pic.twitter.com/4UokfN8NgF
On Thursday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Based on information about movement of suspected terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, police and CRPF in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta at around 9 PM on Wednesday, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists.
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