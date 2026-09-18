ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K Terror Module Busted: Three Accused From Rajouri 'Provided Shelter, Logistics' To LeT Terrorists; Probe Underway

Rajouri: In a major revelation, investigation into a suspected terror support network has brought to light the alleged involvement of three persons from Kot Charwal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Police said the accused allegedly sheltered terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and helped them move through the Rajouri-Reasi and Pir Panjal areas.

Officials said the three suspects were part of the logistics module linked to the banned LeT terror group.

As per officials, a case (FIR No. 95/2026) was filed at Dharamsal police station of Rajouri. "During further investigation into the terror module, it has emerged that three accused persons, Mohd Azam, Zakir Hussain and Mohd Mushtaq, all residents of Kot Charwal were allegedly part of a logistic support module linked to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," police said in an official statement.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly harboured and facilitated the movement of terrorists associated with the proscribed outfit.

Their alleged role in assisting, harbouring and facilitating the movement of terrorists who were subsequently killed in an encounter at Chassana, Reasi, in 2023 has also emerged, officials added.