ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Police Team In UP To Take 'Fidayeen Attack' Plotter In Custody

Meerut: Jammu and Kashmir police are preparing to take custody of a terror suspect arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on military installations in the region, officials said on Wednesday.

A 12-member team of J&K police arrived in Meerut late Tuesday night and formally registered its arrival at the Kotwali police station. Following a medical examination on Wednesday, the accused, Uzaid Qureshi, will be produced before a local magistrate as police seek his transit remand.

“Once the legal formalities for transit remand are completed, Qureshi will be handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police for further investigation,” said Sangram Singh, circle officer of Kotwali.

“We are preparing key documents, including the FIR, case diary and arrest warrant to be produced before the court. Once transit remand is granted, the team will transport Qureshi by road or air to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

J&K Police plan to interrogate the accused about his links, funding and the recovery of mobile phones and SIM cards he allegedly destroyed. A resident of Meerut’s Baniyapada, Qureshi was held on Tuesday during a joint operation by Meerut Kotwali police and a local SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team.

“Qureshi was wanted in a case linked to anti-national activities registered at the Bahu Fort police station in Jammu on November 24, 2025. J&K police had already arrested one accused, Mohammad Sajid of Reasi district, in the case,” officials said.