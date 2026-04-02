ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Police Shake-Up: Top Brass Transferred In Massive Reshuffle

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle in police, transferring chiefs of several districts across the Union Territory. The Home Department order stated that these transfers were effected in the interest of administration.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch Range, Tejinder Singh, has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID, and DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, has been appointed as IGP Crime, J&K. DIG Armed Police Kashmir Shahid Mehraj Rather has been posted as Director of Police Telecommunication, and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Shridhar Patil Daulu has been shifted as DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua. DIG Railways Haseeb-ur-Rehman has been posted as DIG Traffic Kashmir.

Nisha Nathyial, DIG Police Headquarters, has been posted as DIG IR Jammu, replacing Dr Vinod Kumar, who has been posted as DIG North Kashmir Range. DIG North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman has been shifted to DIG Armed Kashmir. DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma has been posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi.

Commandant IR-15 Battalion Sargun has been posted as DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban. Sandeep Wazir, AIG Personnel PHQ, has been posted as DIG Rajouri-Poonch. Anita Sharma, Commandant IR-1 Battalion, has been posted as DIG CD & SDRF Jammu. Jatinder Singh Johar, in-charge director of police telecom, has been posted as DIG HQ Police Headquarters.

Commandant SDRF 2 Battalion Zahid Naseem Manhas has been posted as DIG Railways. SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure Ashok has been posted as SSP Anantnag, while the incumbent Amritpal Singh has been posted as SSP Udhampur. SSP Security Jammu Rajesh Kumar Sharma has been posted as Deputy Director SKPA Udhampur, and Rajesh Bali, AD SKPA Udhampur, as SO to IG Armed Jammu.

Commandant IRP-24 Mohd Aslam has been posted as Commandant SDRF 2 Battalion. Anuj Kumar, Commandant IR-11, has been posted as SSP Samba. Sudhanshu Dhama (awaiting posting) has been posted as SSP Ganderbal. Bisma Qazi, Commanding Officer Women Battalion, has been posted as SSP Tech CID HQ, and Deepika (awaiting posting) as SSP CTFD CID HQ.

Sukant Shalja Ballabh (awaiting posting) has been posted as SSP Security Jammu, while Kamal Pal Singh Malhotra (awaiting posting) has been posted as SSP Finger Print Bureau. Sunny Gupta (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional SP Anantnag, and Kartik Shrotriya, Additional SP Anantnag, as SSP Doda.

Mukund Tibrewal, SP Ops Border Kathua, has been posted as SSP Reasi, while Hariprasad K.K., Additional SP Baramulla, has been posted as SSP Budgam. Vaibhav Meena, SDPO Nehru Park, has been posted as SP South Jammu, and Anna Sinha (awaiting posting) as SP HQ Jammu.

Harshal Rajesh Mahajan (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional SP Baramulla, while Neha Jain (awaiting posting) has been posted as SP East Srinagar. Shamsher Hussain, SO to IGP Jammu, has been posted as SSP PCR Jammu.

SSP CI CID Jammu Randhir Singh has been posted as SO to IGP Railways. SSP Samba Virinder Singh Manhas has been posted as Commandant 4 JKAP, and SSP Doda Sandeep Kumar Mehta has been posted as Commandant 24 IR. Sheikh Zulfikar Azad (awaiting posting) has been posted as Commandant 6 JKAP.

SSP HQ CID Amit Gupta has been posted as SSP CID SB Jammu. SSP (SS) CID Headquarters Mohd Majid Malik has been posted as Commandant 10 IR. SSP Finger Print Bureau Mohd Yousif has been posted as SSP Security Civil Secretariat.

Ravinder Paul Singh, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, has been posted as Commandant 4 IR, while Khalil Ahmad Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, has been posted as Commandant 12 IR (to take effect upon the retirement of the incumbent). Liaqat Ali, SSP PTWS Srinagar, has been posted as SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, and SSP CID SB Jammu Girdhari Lal has been posted as SSP HQ CID.