J&K Police Register FIR Over Samagra Shiksha Books Glorifying Separatists, CIK Raids Publishers
Jammu Kashmir Police registered FIR, conducted raids over controversial books glorifying separatists a day after government suspended staff and withdrew books, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 5, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence wing has registered an FIR and conducted raids in connection with two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatists. The development comes a day after the government suspended eight employees, dismissed a contractual computer assistant and blacklisted the authors and publishers.
According to officials, the books under investigation include “Personalities and Legends of J&K”, written by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena and published by Abra Book Publishers, Jammu. The second book is “Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir”, written by Sushant Giri and published by Anurag Prakash, Delhi.
At least 123 copies of one book were provided to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second book were distributed to schools in Jammu and Baramulla districts, they said.
The police have registered a case under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 (publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
“We have seized paper records and digital material from an office of the publisher during the investigation,” said officials, adding that no arrests have been made so far.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight employees of the School Education Department, terminated the services of a contractual employee and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.
According to the administration, the books contained “highly inappropriate content", so the education department has issued orders to immediately withdraw them from the libraries of all government schools.
Various political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have expressed strong objections to the matter, alleging that the books glorify separatist ideologies.
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