ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Register FIR Over Samagra Shiksha Books Glorifying Separatists, CIK Raids Publishers

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma addresses a press conference in Jammu on Saturday, July 4, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence wing has registered an FIR and conducted raids in connection with two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatists. The development comes a day after the government suspended eight employees, dismissed a contractual computer assistant and blacklisted the authors and publishers.

According to officials, the books under investigation include “Personalities and Legends of J&K”, written by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena and published by Abra Book Publishers, Jammu. The second book is “Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir”, written by Sushant Giri and published by Anurag Prakash, Delhi.

At least 123 copies of one book were provided to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second book were distributed to schools in Jammu and Baramulla districts, they said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 (publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.