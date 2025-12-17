ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Police Crackdown On Outside-Registered Vehicles Puts Spotlight On Court Ruling That Barred Token Tax

Srinagar: The police’s fresh crackdown launched after Delhi blasts against vehicles bearing outside registration numbers has put a spotlight on the 2021 ruling of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court that had barred transport department from imposing token tax on vehicles seeking re-registration with Jammu and Kashmir mark.

Vehicle owners with outside registration numbers allege the transport department’s refusal to comply with the ruling has stalled their re-registration. Kasir Mir, a resident of Baramulla, said he applied for re-registration of his vehicle but the transport officials in the district refused to reregister without payment of the tax.

“I am asked to pay 9 per cent token tax for re-registration for the Jammu and Kashmir number. I cited the High Court ruling but the officials did not comply,” Mir told ETV Bharat. He is mulling to file a contempt petition.

Mir was referring to the ruling of the High Court Division bench that was delivered on 29 April 2021 in response to a petition of an owner, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, who challenged a circular issued by the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, that asked outside-registered vehicles owners apply for a new registration mark, citing Sections 47 and 50 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rules 54 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Following this circular the regional transport officers in Kashmir began levying token tax.

Citing relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, double taxation, his lawyers, Faisal Qadri and Altaf Mehraj argued that levying tax was illegal and unconstitutional.

Explaining the relevant sections of the MV Act, the bench comprising Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey ruled that a lifetime tax that is levied at the point of registration of a vehicle in terms of Section 3 of the MV Act cannot be levied on a vehicle registered on the presumption that a vehicle registered outside Union Territory of JK, has remained in the Union Territory of J&K for a period exceeding 12 months.