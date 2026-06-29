J&K Police Chargesheets JKLF Chief Yasin Malik In 35-Year-Old Kidnapping And Murder Case
The case pertains to the murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat shortly after her abduction from her hostel.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Srinagar: After over 35 years, the Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigations Agency (SIA) has pieced together evidence into the murder and abduction of a Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, naming Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik and his four accomplices in the case.
The SIA is set to file a chargesheet carrying the details of the kidnapping and murder of the woman nurse running over 737 pages in a special court in Srinagar.
Investigations have revealed that besides Malik who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2019 and facing life sentence, his counterparts former JKLF chief Abdul Hamid Sheikh,Ghulam Mohammad Taploo and Mohammad Yousuf alias Idrees were also involved in execution and planning of the murder and kidnapping. While Sheikh and Idrees were killed in the 90s, Taploo died a natural death in 2018.
The fifth accused Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, however, is believed to have crossed over to Pakistan. He is being chargesheeted and proclamation proceedings are likely to be initiated against him and Malik, sources added.
Sarla Bhat was abducted by terrorists affiliated with JKLF from the hostel of Sher-e-Kashmir Medical Sciences hostel premises in Srinagar’s Soura on 18 April 1990. Her bullet-riddled body was found the following day a few kilometers from the hospital with a note labeling her as an ‘informant’ (Mukhbir).
A case was registered at Police Station Nigeen but the perpetrators could not be traced. But the police reopened the case in 2023 and shifted it to the SIA to unravel the terror conspiracy.
In 2025, the SIA had raided eight places including the Malik’s home in Srinagar’s Maisuma and had laid hands on “incriminating” evidence to build its investigations. During the last one year, the investigators reconstructed the crime scene by tracking people to testify information from them for the case.
Malik was convicted by a Delhi trial court in a terror funding case and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
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