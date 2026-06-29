ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Chargesheets JKLF Chief Yasin Malik In 35-Year-Old Kidnapping And Murder Case

Srinagar: After over 35 years, the Jammu and Kashmir Police State Investigations Agency (SIA) has pieced together evidence into the murder and abduction of a Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, naming Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik and his four accomplices in the case.

The SIA is set to file a chargesheet carrying the details of the kidnapping and murder of the woman nurse running over 737 pages in a special court in Srinagar.

Investigations have revealed that besides Malik who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2019 and facing life sentence, his counterparts former JKLF chief Abdul Hamid Sheikh,Ghulam Mohammad Taploo and Mohammad Yousuf alias Idrees were also involved in execution and planning of the murder and kidnapping. While Sheikh and Idrees were killed in the 90s, Taploo died a natural death in 2018.

The fifth accused Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, however, is believed to have crossed over to Pakistan. He is being chargesheeted and proclamation proceedings are likely to be initiated against him and Malik, sources added.