Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi, Ex-Mayor Booked Over ‘Misleading Content’
A police statement said that the content was intended “to create fear, disturb public order and incite unlawful activities”.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:50 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating false and ‘misleading content’ on social media platforms that has the potential to disturb public order.
The cases were filed at Cyber Police Station in Srinagar following “credible inputs” regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms. A police statement said that the content was intended “to create fear, disturb public order and incite unlawful activities”.
Police said the content for which the case was registered against Mehdi, “prima facie reflects dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony”.
“Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability,” added police in Srinagar. Two separate cases have been filed against the duo under several sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“Investigation into both cases has been initiated and is underway,” said the police spokesperson, advising people to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online. “And refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order,” it said. “Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law.”
The cases were filed amid protests in the Valley over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the United States and Israel in strikes. On Tuesday, restrictions were imposed in Srinagar and certain parts of the Valley to prevent protests, while internet speeds were throttled. Educational institutions have been closed till March 7 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students.
In his response, Mehdi questioned the priorities of the government, saying, “The same administration that couldn't find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation's leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did”.
He said that the people of Srinagar did not elect him to recite government-approved condolences. “They elected him to speak the truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR,” he posted on X along with the police statement.
In a separate statement, Mattu claimed that his security has been ‘withdrawn’ over his statements on Iran and slain Khamenei’s and for speaking against the BJP-led Government’s moral abdication on United States and Israel attacks on Iran.
“You have to issue statements pontificating to the mourners while praising the administration and the police. Sorry, I can’t do either of these things,” added the former Mayor.
Also read: