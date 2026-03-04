ETV Bharat / bharat

Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi, Ex-Mayor Booked Over ‘Misleading Content’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating false and ‘misleading content’ on social media platforms that has the potential to disturb public order.

The cases were filed at Cyber Police Station in Srinagar following “credible inputs” regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms. A police statement said that the content was intended “to create fear, disturb public order and incite unlawful activities”.

Police said the content for which the case was registered against Mehdi, “prima facie reflects dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony”.

“Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability,” added police in Srinagar. Two separate cases have been filed against the duo under several sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Investigation into both cases has been initiated and is underway,” said the police spokesperson, advising people to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online. “And refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order,” it said. “Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law.”