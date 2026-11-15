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Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Facebook Page Operator Over Fake News On Kulgam Attack

CRPF personnel conduct a search operation after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a checkpost in Kulgam ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Facebook page operator in the Kashmir valley on accusations of circulating fake information about the terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Police said the fake information about the attack has potential of disturbing peace and public confidence. It said that the accused operated Facebook page “Bandipora Wala” and on Wednesday circulated false information that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack.

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack by unknown terrorists in the Akhran area of Kulgam district on Wednesday. “The said Facebook page namely "Bandipora Wala" being operated by one Momin Ul Islam S/o Mohd Maqbool Bhat R/o Gund Dachina, Bandipora, had uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack,” police said.