Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Facebook Page Operator Over Fake News On Kulgam Attack
Police said that the accused from Bandipora had circulated news on his page about the killing of three CRPF personnel in the attack.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Facebook page operator in the Kashmir valley on accusations of circulating fake information about the terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kulgam district on Wednesday.
Police said the fake information about the attack has potential of disturbing peace and public confidence. It said that the accused operated Facebook page “Bandipora Wala” and on Wednesday circulated false information that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack.
Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack by unknown terrorists in the Akhran area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
“The said Facebook page namely "Bandipora Wala" being operated by one Momin Ul Islam S/o Mohd Maqbool Bhat R/o Gund Dachina, Bandipora, had uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack,” police said.
Police said the circulation of such false information had the potential to create unnecessary panic and disturbing peace and public confidence, besides adversely affecting the overall security environment.
Police said FIR No. 187/2026 under relevant Sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bandipora and the accused has been arrested.
“The misleading content has also been removed from the Facebook page,” police said, appealing the public to refrain from creating, circulating or sharing unverified information, particularly concerning security-related incidents, as such content can cause public panic, disturb public confidence and have wider adverse consequences for society.
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