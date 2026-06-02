ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: NC Legislative Meet To Debate ‘Ladakh-Style’ Front Proposed By PDP's Mehbooba Mufti

According to him, issues concerning the "larger interests" and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be on the table.

While Chief Minister Abdullah maintained that a formal response will be issued only after consulting senior colleagues, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said the proposal will feature in the meeting.

But a day ahead, Mufti created a stir by reaching out to leaders across party lines including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP’s Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and others. She advocated for a unified front to engage Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press for the restoration of J&K’s constitutional rights, mimicking the joint efforts of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance in Ladakh.

The crucial meeting to be hosted at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Gupkar residence will be attended by NC legislators, five Independent MLAs and Members of Parliament. It comes amid growing unease within the ruling party over New Delhi’s delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) legislature meeting, scheduled to take place in Srinagar on Wednesday is expected to deliberate on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s recent call for a 'Ladakh-style' joint political outreach by Jammu and Kashmir leadership to the Centre.

"If it (unity) is meant for a larger cause, this issue will be discussed in the meeting led by the Chief Minister tomorrow," Sadiq said.

He, however, pointed to the collapse of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was formed to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood. The forum comprising regional parties barring the BJP, vanished from the scene before the 2024 Assembly election.

Within the government, however, Mufti's proposal met strong resistance. Senior NC leader and Minister for Health and Education, Sakina Itoo, launched a scathing attack on the PDP chief, holding the party responsible for the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of J&K statehood.

"When the BJP withdrew support from her government (in 2018), Dr Farooq Abdullah had offered unconditional support only to keep BJP away from power. But she rejected that support because she wanted to remain on the chair," Itoo said, adding that Mufti failed to support PAGD and remained focused on regaining power.

While the official agenda of the meeting has been kept under wraps, party sources confirmed the meeting will review the government's performance over the last one-and-a-half years, coordination with allies and map out a strategy to aggressively push for statehood.

The meet follows remarks by Abdullah of ‘bursting like cloudburst’, hinting at a major political move post-Eid as the Centre delays restoration of statehood and issuing business rules for demarcation of power between the Lieutenant Governor and the elected government. Also, the post of J&K’s additional advocate general has remained vacant.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah(R) with minister Sakeena Itoo (ETV Bharat)

The long-overdue expansion of the J&K cabinet is also expected to crop up in the discussions. Currently, the government comprises six ministers, leaving three vacancies. The NC leadership has delayed filling these berths to avert potential internal friction as several senior legislators are vying for a ministership.

The meeting will run through the afternoon with a scheduled break for lunch and is expected to set the political tone for the future, said insiders.