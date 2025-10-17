ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir MP Ruhullah Mehdi Signals Conditional Support To NC In Budgam Bypoll

Srinagar: Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has ‘agreed’ to support the National Conference (NC) candidate for the upcoming bypolls on the Budgam seat with a rider, ETV Bharat has learnt.

Though the party is yet to decide on the candidate for the seat, sources indicate that the senior NC conference leader has made the support conditional on the reservation issue.

The reservation is a key issue for which Mehdi stood with open merit students outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on high-security Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

On marking the first year of the government a day ago, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation, and they will now send it to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for clearance. The cabinet decisions are subject to approval from the LG in the Union Territory.

Last year, the government had set up a three-member panel of ministers to re-examine the reservation policy in January after widespread discontent among open-merit aspirants on the shrinking job opportunities in the government sector following the expansion of the quota system. After the report was tabled in the cabinet after a six-month deadline, they sent the report to the J&K law department to weigh legal contours.

The job reservation stands at over 60 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas by including more groups in the quota last year.

In its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992, the Supreme Court capped the reservations at 50 per cent.

Although states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, among others, have breached the threshold, they remain under the scrutiny of judicial law.