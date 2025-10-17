Jammu Kashmir MP Ruhullah Mehdi Signals Conditional Support To NC In Budgam Bypoll
Shia leader and MP Ruhullah Mehdi agrees to support NC in Budgam bypoll, but ties backing to the government’s clarity on reservation policy.
Srinagar: Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has ‘agreed’ to support the National Conference (NC) candidate for the upcoming bypolls on the Budgam seat with a rider, ETV Bharat has learnt.
Though the party is yet to decide on the candidate for the seat, sources indicate that the senior NC conference leader has made the support conditional on the reservation issue.
The reservation is a key issue for which Mehdi stood with open merit students outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on high-security Gupkar Road in Srinagar.
On marking the first year of the government a day ago, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation, and they will now send it to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for clearance. The cabinet decisions are subject to approval from the LG in the Union Territory.
Last year, the government had set up a three-member panel of ministers to re-examine the reservation policy in January after widespread discontent among open-merit aspirants on the shrinking job opportunities in the government sector following the expansion of the quota system. After the report was tabled in the cabinet after a six-month deadline, they sent the report to the J&K law department to weigh legal contours.
The job reservation stands at over 60 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas by including more groups in the quota last year.
In its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992, the Supreme Court capped the reservations at 50 per cent.
Although states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, among others, have breached the threshold, they remain under the scrutiny of judicial law.
Sources said that senior NC leaders had reached out to the MP on the by-poll candidate, but he has asked them to ‘clarify’ the government’s stand on the reservation issue. Internally, the nomination of many candidates is doing the rounds, including the Chief Minister's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, who hails from outside Budgam.
“But nothing is decided yet. Ruhullah is not averse to a party candidate in the seat. But sent a message that the government should bring clarity on the issue of reservations. Accordingly, the candidate can be decided by the party in which he will have his support,” said a senior leader privy to the meeting.
Budgam, alongside the Nagrota constituency, fell vacant after Abdullah vacated the seat to retain the Ganderbal seat, his traditional family bastion. The Nagrota seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on November 1, 2024. The BJP has fielded Rana's daughter, Devyani Rana, there.
Budgam has more than one lakh registered voters with a significant Shia population. Mehdi is a popular Shia leader who comes from an influential Shia family in Kashmir and won the parliamentary elections in 2024 from the Srinagar-Pulwama constituency. His role in ensuring the success of Omar from Budgam in the assembly polls was pivotal.
Mehdi has retained the Budgam constituency in three assembly elections since 2002. He had a meeting with his workers at Ruhullah’s residence in Budgam a day ago, wherein they deliberated on the election.
A functionary who was privy to the meeting said the workers gave full confidence to the Member of Parliament in deciding about the candidate.
“They (workers from the Budgam constituency) unanimously agreed to follow the decision of Ruhullah,” he added.
Internally within the National Conference, the party has also kept the options open with the party and is awaiting the signal from Mehdi, given his significant clout in the constituency.
