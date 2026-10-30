ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar’s Soft Stance Towards Centre Yielded Nothing: Jammu Kashmir MLA Pitches For Protest Over Article 370 Restoration

Srinagar: Independent MLA from Jammu’s Pir Panjal region, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, who supports the National Conference (NC) government, has said that the reconciliatory approach adopted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah towards the Centre has not yielded anything. He has demanded that the NC should launch a protest programme including a foot march to Delhi for restoration of statehood and Article 370.

This has come amid opposition by some NC MLAs to party leaders getting berths during the cabinet expansion, which took place on October 27.

Noting that the reconciliatory approach adopted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with the Central government over the last two years yielded nothing, Khan, a legislator, from Jammu’s Pir Panjal region, hoped the NC would now chalk out a protest programme including a foot march to New Delhi for the restoration of statehood and Article 370.

“The reconciliatory ways and means adopted by the chief minister have yielded nothing. It has led us nowhere,” he told ETV Bharat. “I am not saying that he (CM) was wrong. He was very much right in these two years to persuade the Central government to restore statehood. But it has not yielded any result.”

The Omar Abdullah-led government is caught between "devil and deep sea," and abandoning the struggle for restoration of statehood or Article 370 will "perish" the National Conference, Khan said.

“If they don't perform, they will perish. If they don't protest to get back the statehood, they will perish. The situation is very difficult. But I hope that our party and chief minister will sit together and chalk out a protest programme for the restoration of statehood within the limits of the Constitution,” he added.

On June 3, the influential Pahari leader had raised both these demands at a meeting led by CM Abdullah in Dachigam National Park, stating the party received a massive mandate in the 2024 legislative assembly for the promise of statehood and special status.

“I am for a Gandhian way of protest. We can start a foot march to Delhi or to the Governor's house to register our protest. We have been deprived of our flag and our Constitution unconstitutionally. Our flag is our identity. It is a totem for us. It has been taken away illegally. We can have our own flag on our table. It may not have legal recognition, but nobody can stop us," said Khan, who is an MLA from Thanamandi, in Pir Panjal.

The Pir Panjal refers to the mountainous region south of Kashmir and abuts the Line of Control. Spread over Poonch and Rajouri districts, it comprises eight constituencies dominated by the Gujjar and Pahari community.

In Omar's council of ministers, two ministers hail from the region, including deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and Javed Rana, who represents the Gujjar community.

Paharis remain discontented after being left out in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Khan, who resigned from NC before elections and contested as an independent candidate in the 2024 legislative assembly elections, admits that MLAs feel upset by being left out of the recent cabinet expansion.