Jammu Kashmir MLA Bashir Veeri’s Assembly Absence After Defying Party Raises Eyebrows
NC MLA Bashir Veeri defies party by proposing a reservation bill, but his absence from the House triggered several speculations
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Jammu: A day after National Conference (NC) MLA from Bijbehara, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, defied his party by pressing a bill, he was absent from the House on Thursday. Throughout the session, fellow MLAs frequently glanced toward his seat, but he remained absent until the House was adjourned for the day.
On Wednesday, Veeri introduced a bill seeking amendments to the J&K Reservation Act of 2004, which demands that the open merit category be maintained at a minimum of 50 per cent. However, the government opposed the bill, and by going against both his party and the government, Veeri caused a significant embarrassment for the Omar Abdullah administration.
Veeri even broke down while mentioning that his only son lives in England and doesn’t want to return, citing no opportunities for the open merit candidates in the union territory.
After the Bijbehara legislator defied his party’s stand, one of his party colleagues and a legislator, who had tried to convince the MLA to withdraw his bill in the Assembly, told ETV Bharat it was a political suicide by Veeri, and maybe he was getting offers from some other party. “He shouldn’t have done this and should have obeyed what the party and government wanted from him.”
Reacting to Veeri’s act, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today termed his emotional outburst in the assembly as “drama and playing to galleries to mislead the public.”
Already, a cabinet subcommittee has finalised its report, the cabinet has approved the same, and the report has been sent to the lieutenant governor for his approval. At this point in time, there was no need to introduce a bill. "Instead, Veeri should have approached LG,” Choudhary said.
Meanwhile, seven private members’ resolutions were listed for the day, but only one resolution was taken up for discussion, which was moved by BJP MLA Narinder Singh Raina.
The resolution called for the establishment of a veterinary and animal husbandry university in the Jammu region. Two NC MLAs, Mir Saifullah and Nazir Ahmed Khan, along with Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, proposed amendments to the resolution.
Raina expressed the view that, to address the demand for milk, dairy products, and meat, a dedicated university in the Jammu region is essential.
Saifullah wanted an amendment to include the establishment of two such universities, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. Bhat wanted the establishment of a university in the Bandipore district, whereas Khan wanted it for Gurez.
However, the minister for animal husbandry, Javed Ahmed Dar, opposed the resolution, saying that already two universities, SKAUST Jammu and SKAUST Kashmir, are working and there is no need to establish a separate university. He asked the legislator to withdraw the resolution.
The BJP MLA pressed it, and the chairman, Mubarak Gul, put the resolution to a vote in the House, which was rejected with a voice vote.
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