ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir MLA Bashir Veeri’s Assembly Absence After Defying Party Raises Eyebrows

Jammu: A day after National Conference (NC) MLA from Bijbehara, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, defied his party by pressing a bill, he was absent from the House on Thursday. Throughout the session, fellow MLAs frequently glanced toward his seat, but he remained absent until the House was adjourned for the day.

On Wednesday, Veeri introduced a bill seeking amendments to the J&K Reservation Act of 2004, which demands that the open merit category be maintained at a minimum of 50 per cent. However, the government opposed the bill, and by going against both his party and the government, Veeri caused a significant embarrassment for the Omar Abdullah administration.

Veeri even broke down while mentioning that his only son lives in England and doesn’t want to return, citing no opportunities for the open merit candidates in the union territory.

After the Bijbehara legislator defied his party’s stand, one of his party colleagues and a legislator, who had tried to convince the MLA to withdraw his bill in the Assembly, told ETV Bharat it was a political suicide by Veeri, and maybe he was getting offers from some other party. “He shouldn’t have done this and should have obeyed what the party and government wanted from him.”

Reacting to Veeri’s act, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today termed his emotional outburst in the assembly as “drama and playing to galleries to mislead the public.”

Already, a cabinet subcommittee has finalised its report, the cabinet has approved the same, and the report has been sent to the lieutenant governor for his approval. At this point in time, there was no need to introduce a bill. "Instead, Veeri should have approached LG,” Choudhary said.