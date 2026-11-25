Jammu Kashmir Minister Says No Violations In Track Repairs Near Sheshnag Lake, Slams PDP For Politicising Issue
Forest Minister has said that no illegal activity or violations have been reported in the constructions near Sheshnag Lake.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Mir Ishfaq
Pahalgam: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Mohammad Altaf Wani on Wednesday said that no illegal activity or violation has occurred in the repair of the track near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake.
Clarifying the issue, Wani said that the sanctity of the lake has not been "compromised in any way."
Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, he said that to ascertain the facts, he had dispatched a team, comprising 12 officials from the Forest and other departments, to the lake. " After inspecting the site, the team clarified in its report that no violations have taken place in the vicinity of Sheshnag," said Wani.
On Wednesday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mehbooba Mufti, sought an explanation from the chief minister. Omar Abdullah, over the clearance given to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for carrying out road construction near the alpine lake in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Kashmir. In a post on X, Mehbooba said that on January 23, the Omar-led cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag through the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.
Civil society activists and political leaders have said that the construction work will harm the "fragile ecology" of the mountainous region. Controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media that showed a JCB excavator cutting a road near the lake close to the Amarnath cave.
Authorities, however, said that repair and maintenance work was being undertaken on a track to ensure the safety of Amarnath pilgrims.
Minister Wani said that there is a distance of approximately 200 to 300 feet between Sheshnag and the track. He said that Sheshnag is a "sacred site of great religious significance" and the government remains fully committed to "upholding its sanctity".
Wani further added that the Supreme Court has in fact issued directives regarding the widening of the track. He said that the renovation and repair of the track is being carried out in accordance with the permission granted by the apex court "and the terms and conditions stipulated in the relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)."
"The objective of widening the track to 12 feet is to make the movement of pilgrims safer and more convenient," he said. "While anyone has the full right to voice objections or concerns regarding this matter, the ground realities do not support claims of any violations or unauthorised alterations." He said that videos which are circulating on social media are only used to "create a false impression".
Launching an attack on political parties including the PDP and BJP, Wani remarked that both parties are attempting to politicise the issue. He said that the matter is being exploited for "political gains," particularly in the wake of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. "In reality, the work is limited to necessary repairs of the track, while the sanctity of the lake is being preserved." "The ongoing work is being conducted by strictly adhering to all applicable terms and conditions," said Wani.
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