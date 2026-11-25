ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Minister Says No Violations In Track Repairs Near Sheshnag Lake, Slams PDP For Politicising Issue

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Mohammad Altaf Wani ( ETV Bharat )

Mir Ishfaq

Pahalgam: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Mohammad Altaf Wani on Wednesday said that no illegal activity or violation has occurred in the repair of the track near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake.

Clarifying the issue, Wani said that the sanctity of the lake has not been "compromised in any way." Speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, he said that to ascertain the facts, he had dispatched a team, comprising 12 officials from the Forest and other departments, to the lake. " After inspecting the site, the team clarified in its report that no violations have taken place in the vicinity of Sheshnag," said Wani. On Wednesday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mehbooba Mufti, sought an explanation from the chief minister. Omar Abdullah, over the clearance given to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for carrying out road construction near the alpine lake in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Kashmir. In a post on X, Mehbooba said that on January 23, the Omar-led cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag through the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon. Civil society activists and political leaders have said that the construction work will harm the "fragile ecology" of the mountainous region. Controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media that showed a JCB excavator cutting a road near the lake close to the Amarnath cave.