Jammu Kashmir Local Bodies To Stay In Limbo As Govt Awaits Census For Holding Panchayat Delimitation
Officials said there are no chances of panchayat and municipal election this year.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Elections to local urban and rural bodies are set to be deferred this year in Jammu and Kashmir as the J&K government has tied the elections to restoration of statehood.
However, officially the government is citing a delimitation exercise as the reason for keeping the poll exercise pending. Official sources disclosed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged the issue of delimitation exercise with the J&K poll body, suggesting the election has to wait until the new boundaries for panchayats are fixed.
The state election commission (SEC) had reminded the government of fixing OBC reservation twice with the last reminder setting the date for August 31 if the polls are to be conducted this year.
“But there has been no response so far. There are no chances of panchayat and municipal elections this year now. It is going to be a non-election year as we are facing roadblock on various fronts ranging from fixing OBC reservation to delimitation,” an official source told ETV Bharat.
The long-overdue elections for 57 municipal committees, 19 municipal councils and two corporations are pending since their term expired in November 2023. Subsequently, the term of over 4200 panchayats expired in January 2024.
The term of third-tier 280 District Development Councilors (DDCs) elected under Panchayati Raj Act, which the government feels usurps on powers of MLAs, ended in February 2026, paralyzing the entire grassroots governance system.
The DDCs were introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2020 after amending the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. It was seen as New Delhi’s first major push of a political alternative in J&K against traditional parties and also an attempt to have local representatives to coordinate and oversee development at the district level in absence of local government and MLAs, which ceased to exist with Presidential Rule in 2018.
For now, the government has delegated powers of panchayats to Rural development and Panchayati Raj department’s Block Development Officers (BDOs) to prevent funds from lapsing.
Officials believe they are now looking at next year which will be crucial for multiple reasons. Once the population census 2021 will come out, the decadal delimitation exercise of panchayats will be due, paving for a major exercise.
Previously, the government had ruled out delimitation of panchayats citing the freeze on boundaries of administrative units across the union territory. In February 2026, J&K’s planning development and monitoring department put a freeze on boundaries of districts, tehsils, municipalities, and revenue villages under clause (iv) of rule 8 of Census Rules 1990.
The last delimitation exercise for panchayat halqas was conducted in 2018 before the elections. The exercise conducted under Panchayati Raj Act 1989 is a decadal exercise and is set for 2027. While the last delimitation of halqas was conducted as per the 2011 census, officials said the new boundaries will be determined by the ongoing census 2021 whose report will be published next year.
The delimitation exercise is expected to increase panchayats halqas to above 5200 across the region. This means that 700 or more panchayat halqas will be added to the existing 4,291 panchayat halqas in the region.
In anticipation of the polls, the state election commission updated panchayat electoral in May 2026 with a total electorate crossing 72.24 lakh after the addition of more than 3.39 lakh new voters to elect 35,000 panch and 44,000 sarpanch posts.
“The exercise might further delay the election as it involves major financial implications. It will involve development of infrastructure in the new panchayats and recruitment of staff for the new panchayats,” said another official. The government has to take a decision by looking at all these issues in elections, he added.
The State Election Commission has already sensed the government’s mood after drawing no response to their communiques twice last month.
The poll body had sought a response on fixing the Other Backward Class reservation in the panchayats. The panel led by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal had submitted their report to the government in February 2025. Since then, it awaits cabinet nod for implementing the recommendations.
Internally, it was learnt that the J & K government has tied the elections with the restoration of statehood. Officially, Abdullah has echoed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s line “uchit samai” (appropriate time) on statehood for conducting the polls without offering a timeline.
“Elections won’t happen. There is no point delegating powers to panchayats or civic bodies when the government doesn’t have powers. Once statehood is restored, we will hold the elections. It is all connected with statehood,” said a government source.
Since coming to power, Abdullah has repeatedly pointed out the limited powers in the wake of lack of business rules and statehood with major powers resting with the Lieutenant Governor.
“The MLA will be further disempowered by this tier of governance. The central government wants to erode the institution of legislators, yet are interested in setting up another layer of governance. This is aimed to trigger confusion and clash within,” said a senior NC leader.
J&K Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javaid Ahmad Dar was unavailable for comment. All J&K Panchayat Conference president Anil Sharma said both the NC or BJP are responsible for the delay in the election.
“They are leveling charges against each other and have tied their elections to statehood. If BJP was ready for elections, they should have conducted once the term expired in 2023 or 2024 when LG was the sole head of the state. Both are responsible for the delay,” he said.
Sharma said they fully support the delimitation exercise as it is necessary to "do away with injustice in many constituencies with unequal distribution of population."
Citing an example in Jammu’s Dansal block, he said three panchayats Badsu, Kanyala, Tada have the total voters of 4000 in each halqa. “But in the same block, Kishanpur panchayat has only an electorate of 600. It is unfair to the people as they get equal funds of Rs 23.50 lakh per year,” Sharma added.
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