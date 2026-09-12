ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Local Bodies To Stay In Limbo As Govt Awaits Census For Holding Panchayat Delimitation

Srinagar: Elections to local urban and rural bodies are set to be deferred this year in Jammu and Kashmir as the J&K government has tied the elections to restoration of statehood.

However, officially the government is citing a delimitation exercise as the reason for keeping the poll exercise pending. Official sources disclosed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged the issue of delimitation exercise with the J&K poll body, suggesting the election has to wait until the new boundaries for panchayats are fixed.

The state election commission (SEC) had reminded the government of fixing OBC reservation twice with the last reminder setting the date for August 31 if the polls are to be conducted this year.

“But there has been no response so far. There are no chances of panchayat and municipal elections this year now. It is going to be a non-election year as we are facing roadblock on various fronts ranging from fixing OBC reservation to delimitation,” an official source told ETV Bharat.

The long-overdue elections for 57 municipal committees, 19 municipal councils and two corporations are pending since their term expired in November 2023. Subsequently, the term of over 4200 panchayats expired in January 2024.

The term of third-tier 280 District Development Councilors (DDCs) elected under Panchayati Raj Act, which the government feels usurps on powers of MLAs, ended in February 2026, paralyzing the entire grassroots governance system.

The DDCs were introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2020 after amending the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. It was seen as New Delhi’s first major push of a political alternative in J&K against traditional parties and also an attempt to have local representatives to coordinate and oversee development at the district level in absence of local government and MLAs, which ceased to exist with Presidential Rule in 2018.

For now, the government has delegated powers of panchayats to Rural development and Panchayati Raj department’s Block Development Officers (BDOs) to prevent funds from lapsing.

Officials believe they are now looking at next year which will be crucial for multiple reasons. Once the population census 2021 will come out, the decadal delimitation exercise of panchayats will be due, paving for a major exercise.

Previously, the government had ruled out delimitation of panchayats citing the freeze on boundaries of administrative units across the union territory. In February 2026, J&K’s planning development and monitoring department put a freeze on boundaries of districts, tehsils, municipalities, and revenue villages under clause (iv) of rule 8 of Census Rules 1990.

The last delimitation exercise for panchayat halqas was conducted in 2018 before the elections. The exercise conducted under Panchayati Raj Act 1989 is a decadal exercise and is set for 2027. While the last delimitation of halqas was conducted as per the 2011 census, officials said the new boundaries will be determined by the ongoing census 2021 whose report will be published next year.

The delimitation exercise is expected to increase panchayats halqas to above 5200 across the region. This means that 700 or more panchayat halqas will be added to the existing 4,291 panchayat halqas in the region.