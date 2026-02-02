Jammu Kashmir LG Skips Statehood In Assembly Address, Highlights Development Agenda
Statehood is the core demand of the CM Omar Abdullah-led elected government since it was formed and has been pushing for it in several quarters.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday listed the achievements of the government and the future strategy, but there was no mention of the ‘statehood’ issue in the address.
Statehood is the core demand of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led elected government since it was formed in 2024 and has been pushing for it in several quarters. But as the second budget session of the National Conference (NC) government began, the statehood issue was omitted from the LG’s address, whereas things like the establishment of the Jammu Railway Division and other developmental issues, which are directly under the control of the Government of India (GOI), found a place in the address.
Reacting to the omission of the statehood issue in the LG’s address, Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Surinder Choudhary said, “Ask the LG about it.”
In his 36-minute-long address, LG focused on the developmental issues, including steps taken to improve the tourism sector. “Tourism continues to be the vital pillar of the economy of J&K. Despite challenges arising from security-related incidents and natural calamities, the UT recorded 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025,” he said.
A prominent mention of the Abdullah government’s steps taken was about the free electricity, saying, “Around 2.2 lakh AAY families are being provided 200 units of free electricity in Jammu and Kashmir.”
At the beginning of the address, the LG listed the significance of the budget session. “It offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements and chart out a clear roadmap for the future.”
He termed the occasion as not merely an accounting of resources and outcomes but also a reflection of their vision for prosperous, inclusive and resilient Jammu and Kashmir.
The LG mentioned that the past year marks a significant milestone in the democratic journey of an elected government after a gap of several years, which has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. “The developmental trajectory of J&K continues to be guided by the fundamental principles of economy, ecology and equity,” he said.
The LG said that the cornerstone of the J&K government continues to be good governance, and sustained reforms in transparency, accountability, digital governance, and citizen-centric service delivery have significantly strengthened the public trust and institutional delivery.
He said that J&K UT is presently recording an annual nominal growth rate of around 11 per cent (2024-25). “The GST revenue collection has shown steady growth from Rs 8064 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 8586 crore in 2024-25, and the tariff from power has witnessed an increase of 16 per cent in 2024-25,” he added.
Speaker warns MLAs against indiscipline
After the LG's address, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the MLAs to raise the issue in a dignified manner and not to disrespect each other in the House.
“With due respect and from the core of my heart, this House represents aspirations of those people who have elected us, and it is both a privilege and a profound responsibility for us to serve those people,” he said. "There is no doubt that there is space for disagreements and differences in a democracy, but these disagreements should be presented in a dignified manner by respecting each other. We should not disrespect each other,” the speaker said.
Rather said that in the yesteryears, people used to come to know about the assembly proceedings through newspapers the next day. “But in today’s time, people watch us live from their homes, and we shouldn’t humiliate or disrespect each other. "People expect us to resolve their issues and address their concerns, and we can’t afford it by creating ruckus and disturbances in the House,” he added.
Assuring the MLAs, Rather said that he will give time to every member to raise their issues in the House.
