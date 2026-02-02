ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir LG Skips Statehood In Assembly Address, Highlights Development Agenda

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, left, and state Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on the first day of the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, February 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday listed the achievements of the government and the future strategy, but there was no mention of the ‘statehood’ issue in the address.

Statehood is the core demand of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led elected government since it was formed in 2024 and has been pushing for it in several quarters. But as the second budget session of the National Conference (NC) government began, the statehood issue was omitted from the LG’s address, whereas things like the establishment of the Jammu Railway Division and other developmental issues, which are directly under the control of the Government of India (GOI), found a place in the address.

Reacting to the omission of the statehood issue in the LG’s address, Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Surinder Choudhary said, “Ask the LG about it.”

In his 36-minute-long address, LG focused on the developmental issues, including steps taken to improve the tourism sector. “Tourism continues to be the vital pillar of the economy of J&K. Despite challenges arising from security-related incidents and natural calamities, the UT recorded 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025,” he said.

A prominent mention of the Abdullah government’s steps taken was about the free electricity, saying, “Around 2.2 lakh AAY families are being provided 200 units of free electricity in Jammu and Kashmir.”

At the beginning of the address, the LG listed the significance of the budget session. “It offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements and chart out a clear roadmap for the future.”

He termed the occasion as not merely an accounting of resources and outcomes but also a reflection of their vision for prosperous, inclusive and resilient Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG mentioned that the past year marks a significant milestone in the democratic journey of an elected government after a gap of several years, which has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. “The developmental trajectory of J&K continues to be guided by the fundamental principles of economy, ecology and equity,” he said.