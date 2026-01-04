ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls Budget Session From Feb 2

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has summoned the Budget Session of the union territory's Legislative Assembly from February 2.

As per the order issued in this regard, the assembly session will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 10 am in Jammu. The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The order states that the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will meet on February 2, 2026 at 10 am in Jammu.

The Council of Ministers of the Omar Abdullah led government had recommended convening the budget session, after which the Lieutenant Governor issued a formal order to convene the session. The budget session will begin on February 2 with the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the Assembly.