Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls Budget Session From Feb 2
The session will begin on February 2 with the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the Assembly followed by Omar Abdullah's budget presentation.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has summoned the Budget Session of the union territory's Legislative Assembly from February 2.
As per the order issued in this regard, the assembly session will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 10 am in Jammu. The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The order states that the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will meet on February 2, 2026 at 10 am in Jammu.
The Council of Ministers of the Omar Abdullah led government had recommended convening the budget session, after which the Lieutenant Governor issued a formal order to convene the session. The budget session will begin on February 2 with the Lieutenant Governor’s address to the Assembly.
The Assembly Secretariat has also issued a separate notice under Section 21(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, summoning the members of the Legislative Assembly to hear the Lieutenant Governor’s address at the Assembly complex in Jammu.
After the conclusion of the debate on the Lieutenant Governor’s address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is expected to present the second budget of the Union Territory in the first week of February.
