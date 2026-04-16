ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir LG Clears Way For Private Universities, Gives Assent To Crucial Bill

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has given his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, which was recently passed by the union territory's assembly. The move will pave the way for the setting up of private universities in the region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Minister for Education Sakina Itoo confirmed the development saying, “This is a historic development for Jammu and Kashmir which will open doors for progress and bright careers.”

On April 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the bill to establish private universities in the Union Territory, which has only government-run universities.

Minister Itoo moved the bill which aimed to enhance higher education, create governance and regulation frameworks, maintain quality standards, protect student interests, and prevent the commercialization of education. After passage by the assembly and assent by the LG, the legislation will now be known as the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Act, 2026.

The demand for private universities came up from the last several years from students and civil society groups after the migration of hundreds of students to outside J&K for punishing higher education.