Jammu Kashmir LG Clears Way For Private Universities, Gives Assent To Crucial Bill
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the bill on April 4, to establish private universities in the Union Territory, which has only government-run universities.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has given his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, which was recently passed by the union territory's assembly. The move will pave the way for the setting up of private universities in the region.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Minister for Education Sakina Itoo confirmed the development saying, “This is a historic development for Jammu and Kashmir which will open doors for progress and bright careers.”
On April 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the bill to establish private universities in the Union Territory, which has only government-run universities.
Minister Itoo moved the bill which aimed to enhance higher education, create governance and regulation frameworks, maintain quality standards, protect student interests, and prevent the commercialization of education. After passage by the assembly and assent by the LG, the legislation will now be known as the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Act, 2026.
The demand for private universities came up from the last several years from students and civil society groups after the migration of hundreds of students to outside J&K for punishing higher education.
The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 08 of 2026), was published in the Official Gazette after its passage by the Omar Abdullah-led government. “A bill to provide for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and to regulate their functioning, management, and academic standards for ensuring quality education and protecting the interests of students,” it read.
Jammu and Kashmir has five government-run universities – the Universities of Kashmir and Jammu; Islamic University of Science and Technology; Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University; Sher-i-Kashmir University for Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar and Jammu; and two central universities.
Due to the limited seats available in these universities, hundreds of students from the union territory studied in universities in outside states.
GN Var, founder of the private schools association, said this is a welcome development and the government has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the civil society.
“Of course, we have government-run universities, but the Act will pave the way for the opening of universities that will provide higher education within Jammu and Kashmir,” Var said, adding it will pave the way for the private sector in higher education and provide a livelihood to educated unemployed youth of the UT.
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