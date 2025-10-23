Jammu Kashmir Assembly Leaves Satya Pal Malik’s Role In Article 370 Abrogation 'For History To Judge'
The J&K Assembly witnessed heated exchanges over tributes to former Governor Satya Pal Malik, as legislators argued over his controversial role before Article 370’s abrogation.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges as legislators paid tributes to former Governor Satya Pal Malik, with members from both ruling and opposition benches differing over his controversial role in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Malik, who passed away on August 5 this year, the same date in 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, was among seven former legislators and constitutional representatives remembered in the House on the opening day of the nine-day session.
The nine-day Assembly session began today in Srinagar, with the first day reserved for obituaries to former legislators and constitutional representatives who passed away since the last session. The proceedings began with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather praising all the departed members, including Malik.
However, a heated exchange broke out between ruling and opposition legislators when National Conference (NC) MLA from Bijbehara, Syed Bashir Veeri, described Malik’s tenure as Governor as "controversial." Veeri also referred to the fax machine fiasco that preceded the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018. The Speaker cautioned Veeri for making remarks deemed "controversial" during obituary proceedings.
Congress Legislative Party leader and MLA from Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, offered a softer critique, saying Malik "did not receive the respect he deserved" despite his loyalty to the BJP during his tenure as J&K Governor. "He was hounded in his final days," Mir said. Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat added that Malik "deserves tribute from this House despite his errors."
NC legislator Mubarak Gul said that "history will judge" Malik’s role as governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He recalled that before August 2019, a National Conference delegation led by Omar Abdullah had met Malik amid troop deployments, but Malik had assured them that "nothing was going to happen."
CPI(M) MLA Yousuf Tarigami said Malik had held office during "one of the most sensitive times in J&K’s history." Referring to earlier Assembly resolutions that stressed the erstwhile state’s unity, Tarigami said Malik should have explored the possibility of forming a government instead of dissolving the House.
However, Tarigami’s remarks on Malik’s role during the abrogation of Article 370 were interrupted by BJP legislators. BJP MLA R.S. Pathania objected, saying that "the Supreme Court has already delivered its verdict" and that such discussions should not continue during obituary references.
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Rafiq Ahmad Naik urged members to maintain decorum while discussing deceased leaders, saying such debates should avoid controversy.
BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa hailed August 5, 2019, as a "historic day" and described Malik as a "successful Governor." The ruling party benches objected, saying Malik’s tenure was marked by controversy and that his role in 2019 “will be written in history."
NC MLA Nazir Gurezi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would “remember Malik for his role,” but added that he was “not treated with dignity” in his final years. “The BJP pushed him to the wall during his last days. His unconstitutional role will be written in history,” Gurezi said.
Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma urged members to “refrain from speaking against those who are no longer among us.”
Concluding the day’s proceedings, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “all humans make mistakes.” “We are not angels. Satya Pal Malik served as Governor of several states including Goa, Mizoram, Bihar, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir. When history is written, it will write about him too. Whatever he did will be remembered,” he said.
Malik became a controversial figure during his tenure, notably for his "fax machine" remark in 2018 when he said that the machine in Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, did not work when Sajad Lone claimed support from several legislators to form the government. Malik has said that due to Eid holiday, his office staff had gone home to celebrate the festival. Malik also accused several Kashmiri politicians of amassing vast wealth and owning lavish homes, adorned with high-cost carpets.
After his ties soured with the BJP-led central government, Malik became a sharp critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the farmers’ protests over the farm laws. He also accused the government of India of negligence in the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
In final years of this life, Malik was questioned several times by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over bribery allegations in the allotment of contracts for the Kiru hydropower project in Kishtwar district.
Read More