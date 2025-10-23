ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Leaves Satya Pal Malik’s Role In Article 370 Abrogation 'For History To Judge'

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges over tributes to former Governor Satya Pal Malik ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges as legislators paid tributes to former Governor Satya Pal Malik, with members from both ruling and opposition benches differing over his controversial role in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Malik, who passed away on August 5 this year, the same date in 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, was among seven former legislators and constitutional representatives remembered in the House on the opening day of the nine-day session.

The nine-day Assembly session began today in Srinagar, with the first day reserved for obituaries to former legislators and constitutional representatives who passed away since the last session. The proceedings began with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather praising all the departed members, including Malik.

However, a heated exchange broke out between ruling and opposition legislators when National Conference (NC) MLA from Bijbehara, Syed Bashir Veeri, described Malik’s tenure as Governor as "controversial." Veeri also referred to the fax machine fiasco that preceded the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018. The Speaker cautioned Veeri for making remarks deemed "controversial" during obituary proceedings.

Congress Legislative Party leader and MLA from Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, offered a softer critique, saying Malik "did not receive the respect he deserved" despite his loyalty to the BJP during his tenure as J&K Governor. "He was hounded in his final days," Mir said. Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat added that Malik "deserves tribute from this House despite his errors."

NC legislator Mubarak Gul said that "history will judge" Malik’s role as governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He recalled that before August 2019, a National Conference delegation led by Omar Abdullah had met Malik amid troop deployments, but Malik had assured them that "nothing was going to happen."

CPI(M) MLA Yousuf Tarigami said Malik had held office during "one of the most sensitive times in J&K’s history." Referring to earlier Assembly resolutions that stressed the erstwhile state’s unity, Tarigami said Malik should have explored the possibility of forming a government instead of dissolving the House.

However, Tarigami’s remarks on Malik’s role during the abrogation of Article 370 were interrupted by BJP legislators. BJP MLA R.S. Pathania objected, saying that "the Supreme Court has already delivered its verdict" and that such discussions should not continue during obituary references.