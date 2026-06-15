ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Leaders Hope US-Iran Deal Ends War, Praise Iran’s Resilience

Srinagar: The deal between the United States (US) and Iran to end the three-month war in West Asia generated optimism among political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the war will end “once and for all", while Shia leaders of Kashmir hailed Iran for its resilience.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said the war between Iran and the US must end so that peace prevails in the world. “The Strait of Hormuz should open, and the devastation Iran suffered in this war should be compensated by the US,” he said, hoping that the deal is not sabotaged before it is signed on Friday.

The US and Iran reached an initial agreement on Monday (IST) to end their war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the Gulf region and the global economy more than three months after the war began. The deal between the two warring countries will be signed on Friday (June 19) in Switzerland.

The war in Iran and the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, in March by US-Israel forces had led to massive protests across Kashmir, including Srinagar, and other Shia-populated areas. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk, Srinagar, on March 1 and mourned the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. Shia Muslims in Kashmir also collected donations for Iran by giving their savings, livestock, jewellery, and other valuables to show solidarity with the Iranians.

National Conference (NC) MP and popular Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the US and Iran deal has a lesson for our country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Ruhullah said that despite sanctions from the US for 40 years and the war imposed on Iran, it supported Lebanon and the people of Palestine. “It shows Iran did not agree to come down on its stand; it shows the steadfastness and will of the people of Iran and how its resistance won and did not accept the American hegemony,” he said.

Ruhullah said Iran’s victory was a lesson for our country on how imperial powers can be fought without capitulating to them.