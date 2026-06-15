Jammu Kashmir Leaders Hope US-Iran Deal Ends War, Praise Iran’s Resilience
Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, especially shia leaders express optimism over the US-Iran agreement, calling for peaceful fight for rights locally.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Srinagar: The deal between the United States (US) and Iran to end the three-month war in West Asia generated optimism among political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the war will end “once and for all", while Shia leaders of Kashmir hailed Iran for its resilience.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said the war between Iran and the US must end so that peace prevails in the world. “The Strait of Hormuz should open, and the devastation Iran suffered in this war should be compensated by the US,” he said, hoping that the deal is not sabotaged before it is signed on Friday.
The US and Iran reached an initial agreement on Monday (IST) to end their war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the Gulf region and the global economy more than three months after the war began. The deal between the two warring countries will be signed on Friday (June 19) in Switzerland.
The war in Iran and the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, in March by US-Israel forces had led to massive protests across Kashmir, including Srinagar, and other Shia-populated areas. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk, Srinagar, on March 1 and mourned the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. Shia Muslims in Kashmir also collected donations for Iran by giving their savings, livestock, jewellery, and other valuables to show solidarity with the Iranians.
National Conference (NC) MP and popular Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the US and Iran deal has a lesson for our country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Ruhullah said that despite sanctions from the US for 40 years and the war imposed on Iran, it supported Lebanon and the people of Palestine. “It shows Iran did not agree to come down on its stand; it shows the steadfastness and will of the people of Iran and how its resistance won and did not accept the American hegemony,” he said.
Ruhullah said Iran’s victory was a lesson for our country on how imperial powers can be fought without capitulating to them.
“The Modi regime has been compromising with these imperial powers. Directions are being given to our country on where to import oil. Our naval crew was attacked in Oman, but our government didn’t dare to talk about it,” he said. “When Iran was attacked, our government did not speak. Trade deals are being dictated by the US. From the leadership position, the Modi regime made our country a compromising country.”
The NC leader said people of Jammu and Kashmir should also “fight peacefully for constitutional rights like the people of Iran did. “If a nation resists for 40 years, its leadership is killed but keeps on fighting for their rights, we can draw a lesson from it that we can also fight peacefully for our rights,” he said.
Commenting on the protests in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Ruhullah said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of atrocities on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). “We are facing bullets from both sides. We are prey to UAPA, PSA, and bullets from both sides. We face decisions like that of 2019 (when Article 370 was abrogated). They are being made powerless. They are demanding their empowerment; autonomous authority should be given to them and us too. Both countries should listen to their people with dignity and respect without suppressing voices,” he said.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Budgam and the young Shia leader from the valley, Aga Syed Muntazir, told ETV Bharat that Iran suffered in this war; its top leadership was assassinated by the US, but Iran resisted and ended the Western monopoly.
“Despite being the superpower, the US bowed down before Iran and agreed to the conditions of Iran. The people of Iran showed how, by showing resilience, superpowers can be defeated. For us the lesson drawn home is that we should remain resolute and show consistency in our resilience,” he said.
Muntazir said that Imam Khomenie’s ideology of the rule-based world order and end to Western monopoly should be created rather than the bully-based world order that has won. “The world order is moving towards this ideology of a rule-based world order,” he added.
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