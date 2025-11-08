ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Terrorists Killed In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

This is the second time since last month that the troops have prevented an infiltration bid from across the border.

Representational Image (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:20 AM IST

1 Min Read
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Saturday morning after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Kupwara. A spokesperson of the Army’s strategic Chinar Corps, which is responsible for security in the Valley, said two terrorists were taken out in Kupwara’s Keran village by the security forces in the ongoing operation. “Search of the area in progress,” he said.

This is the second time since last month that the troops have prevented an infiltration bid from across the border. Barring the killing of two terrorists in October, the month was the calmest in the last 25 years.

According to the army, ‘Operation Pimple’ against terrorists was launched after getting specific intelligence input from agencies on an infiltration attempt yesterday. During a joint operation, troops spotted suspicious activity, resulting in a gunfight with infiltrating terrorists.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact was established and terrorists trapped,” the army added.

