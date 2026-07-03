ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Deliberate Attempt To Alienate Jammu Kashmir From Rest Of India': HC Upholds UAPA Charges In TRF ‘Kashmir Fight’ Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday upheld charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two alleged associates of the banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF). The court held that the prosecution had placed sufficient prima facie material linking them to a conspiracy aimed at intimidating voters and polling staff during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir.

In a 16-page order, a division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Parihar dismissed separate criminal appeals filed by Adnan Bashir Bangroo and Mohammad Manan Dar, who had challenged the Special NIA Court’s July 12, 2025, order framing charges against them under Sections 13, 18 and 39 of the UAPA. Dar also faces a charge under Section 40(2) of the Act. Both are additionally charged under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court clarified that its findings were confined to the stage of framing charges and would not influence the trial court while deciding the case on merits.

The case arose from FIR No. 11/2024 registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar after police received information on March 18, 2024, that TRF had uploaded a threatening message on a Telegram-based social media platform called “Kashmir Fight” ahead of the parliamentary elections.

According to the prosecution, the message warned Booth Level Officers in Srinagar and declared, “A list of Booth Level Officials (Srinagar) for upcoming so-called elections. We are watching. It is but a small list that has been uploaded. We have got all the input/info. Input when and how to take action #KashmirFight."

The following day, police intercepted the two accused during vehicle checking at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar. Investigators claimed they recovered 39 TRF propaganda posters, a bottle of glue and Rs 1 lakh in cash allegedly meant to be delivered to slain TRF terrorist Momin Gulzar.

The High Court noted that the prosecution case was not limited to recovery of posters and cash. It referred to allegations that both accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based handler through virtual numbers, had coordinated through WhatsApp, and were tasked with distributing posters to discourage public participation in elections. The investigation also relied on mobile location records, forensic examination of seized phones and the recovery of a photograph of Gulzar from Dar’s phone.

Rejecting the contention that charges under Sections 18 and 39 of the UAPA lacked supporting material, the Bench observed that the case against the appellants extends beyond the mere possession of incriminating posters and currency notes. “They are further alleged to have been in contact with a Pakistan-based handler and an active terrorist, Momin Gulzar, who was later neutralised in an encounter.”

The judges further held that “the physical transportation of these posters alongside unaccounted-for cash demonstrates that the appellants and ‘Momin Gulzar’ were part of a wider conspiracy to strike terror among the public, specifically targeting polling personnel on electoral duty, and to challenge the sovereignty of India.”

On the charge of supporting a terrorist organisation under Section 39 of the UAPA, the court said, “There is incriminating material on record to demonstrate that the appellants were actively working as associates of the proscribed TRF outfit.”

The Bench also noted that the propaganda material allegedly recovered from the accused matched content earlier uploaded on the “Kashmir Fights” Telegram channel.

“At this stage, nothing on record indicates that the Telegram Channel did not belong to the Outfit. The disputed questions of fact raised by the appellants cannot be evaluated now but must be determined during the trial.”