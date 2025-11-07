ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Detention Of Lashkar-e-Taiba 'Admirer' Under Public Safety Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the preventive detention of a Bandipora (north Kashmir) woman accused of aiding a Pakistan-based terror network. The court, while noting her activities were "prejudicial" to the security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, rejected her appeal against a Public Safety Act (PSA) order that cited her alleged links with Musaib Lakhvi, nephew of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

"The appellant is, in fact, working as an Overground Worker of the banned terrorist organization LeT," Justice Oswal wrote in the 8-page judgment. "In the grounds of detention, it is mentioned that the appellant is an admirer of the banned terrorist outfit LeT and was having a love affair with one Musaib Lakhvi, nephew of co-founder of LeT."

According to the case records, police alleged that Maqbool maintained close contact with Musaib Lakhvi, who was active in north Kashmir between 2016 and 2018 before being gunned down in an encounter. Authorities said she later developed connections with Pakistan-based handlers Abu Zehran and Abu Hans, allegedly providing them "vital information relating to movement of political leaders and protected persons" through encrypted social media channels.



The dossier described Shaista as an "admirer" and "Overground Worker" of LeT outfit, operating under pseudonyms such as 'Choti Behan', and accused her of using social media IDs, including one named "Lakhvi Musaib," to stay in touch with terrorists.



Her counsel, Advocate Mukhtar Ahmad Makroo, argued that the detention was "vague and arbitrary," with no specific dates or incidents cited to justify invoking preventive detention over ordinary criminal law.



However, the bench found no merit in those claims. "Respondent No. 2 has specifically named the persons with whom the appellant was in contact with and as such, it cannot be said that the appellant has been detained on vague and ambiguous grounds," the judgment read. "This contention of the appellant is found to be misconceived."



The judges also rejected the argument that the authorities had failed to explain why normal criminal procedures were inadequate, noting that the appellant's activities were "discreet and furtive" and difficult to prove under regular law.



Quoting the Supreme Court's earlier rulings, Justice Oswal observed that preventive detention may be justified even when evidence is insufficient for prosecution: "The detaining authority might well feel that though there was not sufficient evidence admissible under the Indian Evidence Act for securing a conviction, the activities of the person ordered to be detained were of such a nature as to justify the order of detention," the bench cited from Sasti vs State of West Bengal (1972).



The court noted that all procedural safeguards had been followed. Shaista was served with 30 pages of detention material, given a personal hearing before the Advisory Board, and her representation was duly considered and rejected.



"We have examined the judgment rendered by the learned Writ Court and the view of the learned Writ Court is unexceptionable. As such, we do not find any merit in the instant intra-court appeal. Accordingly, the instant appeal is dismissed," the Court said while upholding the detention of Shaista Maqbool.