Jammu Kashmir High Court Scraps Rs 4 Crore Compensation For Hospital Land Sought By Omar Abdullah's Relatives
The case relates to a plea by Omar's cousin seeking Rs 4 crore compensation for the land of Gousia Hospital in Srinagar's Khanyar.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a 2025 single bench order directing the Union Territory administration to pay Rs 4 crore compensation to the close relatives of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a land dispute linked to a prominent hospital in Srinagar. The court held that the writ petition itself was not maintainable as it had been filed without proper legal authority.
In an interestingly eight-page judgment, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar at Srinagar allowed the Letter Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the Union Territory administration and quashed the earlier order passed by the writ court on May 20, 2025.
The case arose from a compensation claim concerning three kanals, seven marlas and 6.5 square feet of land at Khanyar in Srinagar, where Gousia Hospital presently stands. The land was claimed by 91-year-old Khawaja Nizam Shah through his attorney holder, 63-year-old Omar Khalil Nedou.
Nedou is a direct descendant of the prominent Nedous hotelier family and also cousin of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He was represented before the court by senior advocate SF Qadiri along with advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, both sons of the chief minister.
The division bench, however, found serious flaws both in the compensation process and in the authority claimed by Nedou to pursue the litigation.
The court examined the power of attorney executed in favour of Omar Khalil Nedou in September 2013 and concluded that it pertained only to management of property in Gulmarg belonging to Khawaja Salam Shah Naqashbani, the father of the petitioner. The bench noted that the document did not authorize Nedou to pursue compensation claims relating to the Khanyar land.
In one of the significant observations in the judgment, the court said: "It seems that Omar Khalil Nedou unauthorizedly and without any authority of law filed petition after petition to claim compensation though he was not so authorized."
The bench further observed: "Once it is held that Omar Khalil Nedou had no authority to file a writ petition for and on behalf of Khawaja Nizam Shah, it has to be concluded that Khawaja Nizam Shah never staked any claim on the compensation in respect of the subject land."
The court also sharply criticised the January 12, 2021 report prepared by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, which had formed the basis of the Rs 4 crore compensation award upheld by the writ court.
According to the judgment, the report ignored an earlier contradictory report prepared by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue in 2016 and was issued without involving the Public Works Department, which had allegedly taken possession of the land decades earlier.
The division bench held: "The report/communication dated January 12, 2021, prepared by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and submitted to the Department of Health and Medical Education, is without the involvement of the Department of R&B."
The judges also questioned the authority exercised by the Additional Deputy Commissioner in fixing compensation. "The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has erroneously assumed the powers of Collector and has virtually passed the award for payment of compensation of Rs 4 Crores in favour of respondent without initiating process of acquisition under the J&K Land Acquisition Act," the court observed.
The bench further remarked that the officer had failed to disclose the basis on which the compensation amount was calculated.
The dispute traces back to 1986 when Khawaja Nizam Shah first approached the high court alleging that the government had forcibly occupied the land without acquisition proceedings. The court noted that the petitioner remained inactive for nearly 15 years after a 1998 order directing authorities to examine payment of compensation if it had not already been paid.
In 2023, relying on the Additional Deputy Commissioner's report, the writ court directed the UT administration to pay Rs 4 crore along with six percent interest. The division bench has now overturned that ruling in entirety.
Allowing the appeal, the court stated: "For all these reasons, we find merit in this appeal, the same is accordingly allowed. The impugned order dated May 20, 2025 passed by the writ court is set-aside."
At the same time, the bench left the door open for Khawaja Nizam Shah to independently pursue a fresh legal remedy. The court clarified that its judgment "shall not come in the way" of Shah pursuing compensation claims through proper legal proceedings after impleading all necessary parties, including the Public Works Department, and proving both title and occupation of the land.
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