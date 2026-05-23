ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir High Court Scraps Rs 4 Crore Compensation For Hospital Land Sought By Omar Abdullah's Relatives

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a 2025 single bench order directing the Union Territory administration to pay Rs 4 crore compensation to the close relatives of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a land dispute linked to a prominent hospital in Srinagar. The court held that the writ petition itself was not maintainable as it had been filed without proper legal authority.

In an interestingly eight-page judgment, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar at Srinagar allowed the Letter Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the Union Territory administration and quashed the earlier order passed by the writ court on May 20, 2025.

The case arose from a compensation claim concerning three kanals, seven marlas and 6.5 square feet of land at Khanyar in Srinagar, where Gousia Hospital presently stands. The land was claimed by 91-year-old Khawaja Nizam Shah through his attorney holder, 63-year-old Omar Khalil Nedou.

Nedou is a direct descendant of the prominent Nedous hotelier family and also cousin of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He was represented before the court by senior advocate SF Qadiri along with advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, both sons of the chief minister.

The division bench, however, found serious flaws both in the compensation process and in the authority claimed by Nedou to pursue the litigation.

The court examined the power of attorney executed in favour of Omar Khalil Nedou in September 2013 and concluded that it pertained only to management of property in Gulmarg belonging to Khawaja Salam Shah Naqashbani, the father of the petitioner. The bench noted that the document did not authorize Nedou to pursue compensation claims relating to the Khanyar land.

In one of the significant observations in the judgment, the court said: "It seems that Omar Khalil Nedou unauthorizedly and without any authority of law filed petition after petition to claim compensation though he was not so authorized."

The bench further observed: "Once it is held that Omar Khalil Nedou had no authority to file a writ petition for and on behalf of Khawaja Nizam Shah, it has to be concluded that Khawaja Nizam Shah never staked any claim on the compensation in respect of the subject land."

The court also sharply criticised the January 12, 2021 report prepared by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, which had formed the basis of the Rs 4 crore compensation award upheld by the writ court.