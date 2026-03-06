ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K High Court Rejects Govt Reorganisation Over Residents' Access Challenges

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a government order that shifted a remote village in Ramban district from one tehsil to another. The court noted that the decision overlooked the hardships faced by residents in the challenging mountainous terrain.

While setting aside the government order, Justice MA Chowdhary highlighted the importance of administrative decisions being rooted in the realities of people’s lives.

The order (155-Rev(S) of 2018) dated August 30, 2018, had directed the inclusion of Revenue Village Dhanmasta in Niabat Neel of Ramsoo tehsil, instead of its earlier administrative placement in Pogal Paristan with headquarters at Ukhral.

The court’s coram at Jammu held that the government cannot override a statutory notification through a simple administrative order and must take into account the geographical realities and convenience of residents.

“The government order cannot supersede a statutory notification issued in the form of SRO,” the court observed, stressing that any alteration of territorial limits of administrative units must follow the statutory process prescribed under the Land Revenue Act, Svt. 1996.

The petition was filed by at least 13 residents of Dhanmasta in Pogal Paristan tehsil of Ramban district, including several former panchayat representatives. The petitioners included Omesh Singh, Harnam Singh, Madan Lal (Ex-Panch), Romal Singh (Ex-Naib Sarpanch), Sewa Singh (Ex-Panch), Balwan Singh (Ex-Panch), Chain Singh (Ex-Panch), Tirath Singh (Ex-Panch), Rano Devi (Ex-Naib Sarpanch), Amar Singh (Ex-Sarpanch), Kulvir Singh, Tirath Singh, and Jaswant Singh.

All are residents of different hamlets of Village Dhanmasta in the Pogal Paristan (Ukhral) tehsil of Ramban district.

The petitioners, while challenging the order, had told the court that Dhanmasta village is not a single settlement but a cluster of scattered hamlets, including Dhanmasta, Silli, Batroo, Dharni, Oglin, Dardanbat, Ahma, Kawalin, Khudmulla, Tajnihal, Rounigam, Kharwan and Dhak. They argued that historically the village had been part of Banihal tehsil and later became part of Pogal Paristan tehsil after the government reorganised administrative units through SRO 443 of 2014.

However, the 2018 order directed that Dhanmasta be placed under Niabat Neel of Ramsoo tehsil, a move residents said would make access to government offices far more difficult.

The villagers told the court that the shift would force residents to travel longer distances over rugged terrain to reach the Ramsoo tehsil office.

According to documents placed before the court, the distance from Mohra Batroo to Ukhral is about three kilometres, while the distance to Ramsoo is about seven kilometres, with many residents having to first trek on foot through hilly terrain before reaching motorable roads. They also highlighted the harsh winter conditions in the area, when snow and landslides frequently block roads.

“Several hamlets of Village Dhanmasta lack road connectivity, and the inhabitants have to first descend on foot… before accessing a motorable road to reach the tehsil headquarters at Ramsoo,” the petitioners argued.

The government defended the decision, stating that the move was part of a broader exercise to reorganise administrative units in Jammu and Kashmir.