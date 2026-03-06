J&K High Court Rejects Govt Reorganisation Over Residents' Access Challenges
Quashing the government court order to shift a remote Ramban village, the High Court said that goverment cannot decide for its sake.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a government order that shifted a remote village in Ramban district from one tehsil to another. The court noted that the decision overlooked the hardships faced by residents in the challenging mountainous terrain.
While setting aside the government order, Justice MA Chowdhary highlighted the importance of administrative decisions being rooted in the realities of people’s lives.
The order (155-Rev(S) of 2018) dated August 30, 2018, had directed the inclusion of Revenue Village Dhanmasta in Niabat Neel of Ramsoo tehsil, instead of its earlier administrative placement in Pogal Paristan with headquarters at Ukhral.
The court’s coram at Jammu held that the government cannot override a statutory notification through a simple administrative order and must take into account the geographical realities and convenience of residents.
“The government order cannot supersede a statutory notification issued in the form of SRO,” the court observed, stressing that any alteration of territorial limits of administrative units must follow the statutory process prescribed under the Land Revenue Act, Svt. 1996.
The petition was filed by at least 13 residents of Dhanmasta in Pogal Paristan tehsil of Ramban district, including several former panchayat representatives. The petitioners included Omesh Singh, Harnam Singh, Madan Lal (Ex-Panch), Romal Singh (Ex-Naib Sarpanch), Sewa Singh (Ex-Panch), Balwan Singh (Ex-Panch), Chain Singh (Ex-Panch), Tirath Singh (Ex-Panch), Rano Devi (Ex-Naib Sarpanch), Amar Singh (Ex-Sarpanch), Kulvir Singh, Tirath Singh, and Jaswant Singh.
All are residents of different hamlets of Village Dhanmasta in the Pogal Paristan (Ukhral) tehsil of Ramban district.
The petitioners, while challenging the order, had told the court that Dhanmasta village is not a single settlement but a cluster of scattered hamlets, including Dhanmasta, Silli, Batroo, Dharni, Oglin, Dardanbat, Ahma, Kawalin, Khudmulla, Tajnihal, Rounigam, Kharwan and Dhak. They argued that historically the village had been part of Banihal tehsil and later became part of Pogal Paristan tehsil after the government reorganised administrative units through SRO 443 of 2014.
However, the 2018 order directed that Dhanmasta be placed under Niabat Neel of Ramsoo tehsil, a move residents said would make access to government offices far more difficult.
The villagers told the court that the shift would force residents to travel longer distances over rugged terrain to reach the Ramsoo tehsil office.
According to documents placed before the court, the distance from Mohra Batroo to Ukhral is about three kilometres, while the distance to Ramsoo is about seven kilometres, with many residents having to first trek on foot through hilly terrain before reaching motorable roads. They also highlighted the harsh winter conditions in the area, when snow and landslides frequently block roads.
“Several hamlets of Village Dhanmasta lack road connectivity, and the inhabitants have to first descend on foot… before accessing a motorable road to reach the tehsil headquarters at Ramsoo,” the petitioners argued.
The government defended the decision, stating that the move was part of a broader exercise to reorganise administrative units in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials told the court that Ramsoo tehsil had been newly created following recommendations of an expert committee and a cabinet decision in 2014. According to the government, the territorial limits of the new tehsil were finalised after receiving proposals from the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban.
The government argued that administrative reorganisation was a policy decision and that courts should not interfere with such decisions.
Justice Chowdhary, however, noted that while administrative restructuring may be a policy matter, the government must still consider the convenience of the people who interact with such offices.
Referring to earlier legal precedent, the court observed that when administrative headquarters serve the public directly, decisions about their jurisdiction must account for public convenience.
"Topography of the area, geographical contiguity and accessibility are the prime concerns to determine the convenience of the local population to access the public facilities," the judge said in his 14-page judgment.
The court further observed that the government appeared to have issued the order simply to justify the establishment of a new tehsil at Ramsoo.
“The govt. is not supposed to take a decision for its sake but has to take an objective decision having regard to the aforesaid criteria, keeping in view the convenience of the local population of the area,” Justice Chowdhary remarked.
After examining the record, the High Court concluded that the government order had been issued without proper application of mind and in violation of statutory procedures.
“The impugned order has been passed by the govt. without application of mind, and also is in the teeth of a statutory order issued by the govt. on the subject earlier,” the court held.
The court therefore quashed the order to the extent it included Dhanmasta village in Niabat Neel of Ramsoo tehsil.
While granting relief to the petitioners, the court directed the government to reconsider the issue in accordance with the law and only after hearing the residents of the village.
Until such a decision is taken, the court ruled that Dhanmasta will continue to remain within Niabat Ukhral (Khas) of the Pogal Paristan tehsil.
“The impugned govt. Order No.155-Rev(S) of 2018 dated 30.08.2018 is hereby quashed, to the extent and insofar as it directs the inclusion of Revenue Village Dhanmasta, forming part of Tehsil Pogal Paristan with headquarters at Ukhral, into Niabat Neel, Tehsil Ramsoo, with a direction to the government to examine the matter afresh and, in case it is needed, statutory provision be made, after affording an opportunity of being heard to the inhabitants of Village Dhanmasta, and until then, Village Dhanmasta shall continue to be within the limits of Niabat Ukhral (Khas) and Tehsil Pogul Paristan at Ukhral,” the court ordered.
