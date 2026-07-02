ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir HC Stays Eviction Of Baramulla Resident Claiming Land Deal With Kashmiri Pandit

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Thursday restrained the authorities from disturbing the possession of a Sopore resident who claimed rights over a piece of land on the basis of a 2002 agreement to sell executed by its recorded owner, a Kashmiri migrant.

Justice Rahul Bharti passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Ali Mohammad Hajam, who challenged an eviction process initiated by the revenue authorities under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

According to the petition, Hajam claimed that the recorded owner of the land, Damodar Bhat, had entered into an agreement to sell on August 1, 2002, after receiving the full sale consideration of Rs 1.40 lakh and handing over possession of the property measuring four kanals and five and half marlas in village Bunmaidan Malpora, Panditian, Sopore.

The petitioner submitted that the process for execution of the sale deed under the Migrant Property Act had substantially progressed. He also asserted that he has remained in settled possession of the land, which was earlier recorded as Khasra No. 513/322 and has since been assigned new Khasra No 402 during the latest settlement.

The dispute arose after the Tehsildar, Bomai (Zaingeer), issued a communication dated June 11, 2026, directing the constitution of a team of revenue officials to carry out eviction proceedings on Survey No 402 following an online application by Bharat Ji Bhat, son of the late Damodar Bhat.