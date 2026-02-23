Jammu Kashmir HC Reserves Order On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s PSA Detention
Malik's counsel said the court had allowed both the petitioner and the state authorities one week to submit written synopses or any additional documents.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Malik, who heads the AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was arrested on September 8 last year under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly acting in a manner prejudicial to public order. He was later lodged in the Kathua district jail.
On September 24, Malik moved the High Court with a habeas corpus plea, contesting the legality of his detention and seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore. In his petition, he has argued that his detention was unlawful and sought his immediate release along with monetary relief.
The matter was heard by Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who, after hearing arguments from both sides, reserved the case for orders.
Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, representing Malik, said the court has allowed both the petitioner’s legal team and the State authorities one week to submit written synopses or any additional documents they may wish to place on record before the judgment is pronounced.
Slathia, who also serves as an AAP spokesperson, described the case as a prolonged and demanding legal battle. “It has been a long and challenging journey, but we remain hopeful and confident in the judicial process,” he said.
