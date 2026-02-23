ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir HC Reserves Order On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s PSA Detention

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Malik, who heads the AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was arrested on September 8 last year under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly acting in a manner prejudicial to public order. He was later lodged in the Kathua district jail.

On September 24, Malik moved the High Court with a habeas corpus plea, contesting the legality of his detention and seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore. In his petition, he has argued that his detention was unlawful and sought his immediate release along with monetary relief.