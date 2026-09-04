ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts During Search Operation In Budgam, One Terrorist Killed

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces during a joint search operation in central Kashmir's Budgam district, the Indian Army said Friday.

The operation was launched in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam based on specific intelligence inputs, the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army said troops from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force were conducting the search when they noticed suspicious activity. The suspects opened fire after being challenged, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

One terrorist was killed in the operation, while an AK-series rifle and other war-like stores were recovered, according to the Army.