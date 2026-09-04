Jammu Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts During Search Operation In Budgam, One Terrorist Killed
The Army said troops from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force were conducting the search when they noticed suspicious activity.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces during a joint search operation in central Kashmir's Budgam district, the Indian Army said Friday.
The operation was launched in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam based on specific intelligence inputs, the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
OP ASHDAR, Budgam— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 4, 2026
Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam.
Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,…
The Army said troops from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force were conducting the search when they noticed suspicious activity. The suspects opened fire after being challenged, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
One terrorist was killed in the operation, while an AK-series rifle and other war-like stores were recovered, according to the Army.
The search operation was continuing in the area, the Army said.
Meanwhile, a senior police official posted in Budgam said, "Identity of the slain terrorist will be revealed once the operation ends."
The operation followed reports of gunshots from the upper reaches of a forest area in Budgam on Thursday evening. Officials had said a joint team of the Army and police had launched a cordon-and-search operation following specific intelligence inputs.
During the searches, security forces heard gunshots and tightened the cordon around the area.
The operation also comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police's data showed that August recorded no terrorism-related incidents in the Union territory. It was the second month in 2026 to record zero such incidents, after June.
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