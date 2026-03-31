ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Ganderbal

File - An Indian army personnel during high alert patrolling along the Line of Control ( ANI )

By Firdous Tantray

Ganderbal: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Ahrama woods area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening during a cordon-and-search operation, officials said.

A senior police officer said a joint team of police, the Army and the CRPF launched the operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forested area.

As the searches were underway, firing was heard from the site, triggering an exchange of gunfire, the officer said. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.