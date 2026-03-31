Jammu Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Ganderbal
At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped and the operation underway, according to officials
Published : March 31, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
By Firdous Tantray
Ganderbal: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Ahrama woods area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening during a cordon-and-search operation, officials said.
A senior police officer said a joint team of police, the Army and the CRPF launched the operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forested area.
As the searches were underway, firing was heard from the site, triggering an exchange of gunfire, the officer said. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.
According to sources, two terrorists are believed to be trapped.
The operation was continuing when last reports came in, and further details were awaited.
On March 14, Indian Army stated that one Pakistani terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Baramulla district of the Kashmir valley.
On March 10, one terrorist was killed while trying to cross the LoC in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of J&K.
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