Local Body Polls In Jammu Kashmir: Govt Promises Timely Conduct, Ex-Representatives Remain Unconvinced

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government today yet again promised “timely conduct of elections to local bodies” in the union territory, which have been delayed for the last two years despite the demands from the former grassroots representatives.

In his address to the budget session of the assembly, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions.

“As we move forward, my government remains firmly committed to further strengthening democratic institutions. Timely conduct of elections to local bodies, continued grievance redressal mechanisms and deeper integration of digital governance will reinforce transparency, accountability, and participatory governance,” Sinha said in his address to the assembly, whose session began today in Jammu.

The LG’s address was discussed and approved by the cabinet led by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, on January 22. But Sinha’s announcement did not convince the former panchayat and municipal body representatives who have been demanding the conduct of polls since their dissolution two years ago.

The five-year term of panchayat bodies and block development councils ended in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while the term of District Development Councils (DDCs) will end on February 24.

Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, former sarpanch and president of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Movement (AJKPM), said that the LG and the elected government have been talking about “timely elections”, but “what specific time do they mean?”

“The LG and the government must announce the stipulated time when the elections will be held. The government must mention the date and also conduct all elections for all three tiers together. Before we launch a mass agitation for conducting elections, the dates must be specified,” he said.

The five-year term of municipal committees of 76 towns and two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu ended in November 2023 and March 2024.