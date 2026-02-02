Local Body Polls In Jammu Kashmir: Govt Promises Timely Conduct, Ex-Representatives Remain Unconvinced
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government today yet again promised “timely conduct of elections to local bodies” in the union territory, which have been delayed for the last two years despite the demands from the former grassroots representatives.
In his address to the budget session of the assembly, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions.
“As we move forward, my government remains firmly committed to further strengthening democratic institutions. Timely conduct of elections to local bodies, continued grievance redressal mechanisms and deeper integration of digital governance will reinforce transparency, accountability, and participatory governance,” Sinha said in his address to the assembly, whose session began today in Jammu.
The LG’s address was discussed and approved by the cabinet led by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, on January 22. But Sinha’s announcement did not convince the former panchayat and municipal body representatives who have been demanding the conduct of polls since their dissolution two years ago.
The five-year term of panchayat bodies and block development councils ended in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while the term of District Development Councils (DDCs) will end on February 24.
Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, former sarpanch and president of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Movement (AJKPM), said that the LG and the elected government have been talking about “timely elections”, but “what specific time do they mean?”
“The LG and the government must announce the stipulated time when the elections will be held. The government must mention the date and also conduct all elections for all three tiers together. Before we launch a mass agitation for conducting elections, the dates must be specified,” he said.
The five-year term of municipal committees of 76 towns and two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu ended in November 2023 and March 2024.
Former deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Parvaiz Qadri said that when the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution for decentralisation of power to the panchayat and municipal bodies were made, it ensured that elections must be held six months before the term of these bodies ends.
“The term of the local bodies ended in November 2023 and March 2024, yet the elections are to be held. So, it clearly shows the government itself does not respect the constitution. If they abide by the constitution, they must announce the dates without making vague announcements. The law has fixed a timeline, but there is no compliance in Jammu and Kashmir with the laws,” Qadri said.
“Which time is the LG and the government talking about when time has already gone? This seems discriminatory to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The elected government must expedite the exercise of conducting the elections,” he said.
These representatives said that the Jammu and Kashmir government has also not appointed the State Election Commissioner (SEC), who oversees the conduct of panchayat and urban local bodies elections.
Since the retirement of the last SEC BR Sharma on April 27, 2025, the government has yet to appoint his replacement. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the SEC is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor on the recommendation of a government committee headed by the chief minister.
The Jammu and Kashmir government in December last year formed a panel headed by Chief Minister Abdullah and comprising ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, and leader of the opposition (LoP) in the legislative assembly Sunil Sharma.
Former sarpanch and Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference president Anil Sharma said that the panel has not met yet. "The SEC post has been vacant for nearly a year now. The delay in the appointment of the SEC is also delaying the holding of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir. So before the government speaks of timely elections, it must appoint and fill the SEC post and strengthen the democratic governance in the union territory,” he said.
Sharma said, besides expediting the appointment of the SEC, there must be delimitation of panchayat and municipal wards in Jammu and Kashmir to end the "imbalance" of voters and rationalise voters for balancing development funds.
