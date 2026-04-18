Jammu Kashmir Govt Takes Over 58 More Schools Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami And FAT
The management of these schools will now be overseen by the respective district magistrates and deputy commissioners.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the takeover of 58 more schools allegedly affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its associated body, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), officials said.
The order was given by the Secretary of the School Education Department as part of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which declared Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir an illegal group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
In August 2025, the government took over managing committees of 215 Jamaat-linked schools, the move which invited sharp reaction from opposition Parties In Jammu Kashmir.
According to officials, the latest move comes following the security and intelligence assessment of dozens of operational schools that were either directly or indirectly connected with the said organisations.
“In some cases the tenure of the existing management committees had lapsed or their functioning had come under adverse review,” they said.
Following these findings, the government asked the respective deputy commissioners to take control of the schools and propose new certified committees to ensure that the educational future of the students is not affected.
Officials have been asked to ensure that classes and examinations continue smoothly and that normal academic activities are not disrupted.
The order further directs district administrations to work closely with the School Education Department to maintain academic standards in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines and to ensure continuity in teaching and learning.
Special teams, comprising officials from the School Education Department and local administration, will visit the affected schools and implement the necessary administrative arrangements.
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