ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Takes Over 58 More Schools Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami And FAT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the takeover of 58 more schools allegedly affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its associated body, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), officials said.

The order was given by the Secretary of the School Education Department as part of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which declared Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir an illegal group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

In August 2025, the government took over managing committees of 215 Jamaat-linked schools, the move which invited sharp reaction from opposition Parties In Jammu Kashmir.

According to officials, the latest move comes following the security and intelligence assessment of dozens of operational schools that were either directly or indirectly connected with the said organisations.

“In some cases the tenure of the existing management committees had lapsed or their functioning had come under adverse review,” they said.